Mack Brown Says He's Interested in Taking Arizona St. Head Coaching Job

A national championship winning coach is apparently interested in the vacant position at Arizona State University.

On Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported former Texas Longhorns coach Mack Brown appeared on his show and said "he would definitely be interested in talking" to the Pac-12 school about the head coaching position.

Gambadoro noted Brown said "he has one good run left in him."

This isn't the first time Gambadoro reported Brown would be interested in the Sun Devils' position, doing so Sunday as well.

Arizona State is looking for a head coach after it fired Todd Graham following a 7-5 regular season and six years at the helm. Graham finished with a 46-31 record during his tenure, but most of his wins came in his first three years when he led the team to 8-5, 10-4 and 10-3 marks before finishing with losing records in 2015 and 2016.

Brown isn't the only high-profile name reportedly on the school's radar after Graham's exit.

According to Paul Calvisi of Arizona Sports 98.7, former NFL coach Herm Edwards is a "serious candidate." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Edwards would interview for the position.

As for Brown, he is 66 years old, currently serving as an ESPN commentator and hasn't coached since the 2013 season when his Longhorns lost the Alamo Bowl, but he has 29 years of head coaching experience on his resume. He led Tulane for three seasons, North Carolina for 10 and Texas for 16, finishing with a sterling 158-48 record with the Longhorns.

He also won the national championship in the 2005 season with quarterback Vince Young leading the way and reached another title game in the 2009 campaign, only to lose to Alabama.

Considering Arizona State has won double-digit games just six times since it went 12-0 in 1975 as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, reaching the level of national prominence Brown did at Texas would be a welcome development for the program.