    Todd Graham Reportedly Fired by Arizona State After 6 Seasons

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2017

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 27: Head coach Todd Graham of the Arizona Sun Devils speaks to the media during PAC12 Media Days on July 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
    Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    Arizona State fired head coach Todd Graham on Sunday, according to DevilsDigest.com and Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.

    DevilsDigest.com also reported Graham will coach the team's bowl game.

    The writing was on the wall. The Sun Devils posted consecutive losing seasons in 2015 and 2016, going 11-14. And for the first time in four years, the school didn't extend his contract by a year this offseason.

    As Greg Moore of AZCentral.com wrote: "[ASU President Michael] Crow said he wanted the football program to compete with some of the best schools in the nation. [Vice president for university athletics Ray] Anderson said he wanted evidence that any improvement was sustainable and not just a blip."

    The pair clearly felt Graham didn't achieve those goals in 2017, and the team's 7-5 record wasn't enough to save his job.

    It's a disappointing end to a once bright tenure for the head coach, who led the program to four bowl games in his first four seasons and 10-win campaigns in 2013 and 2014. The Sun Devils also won the Pac-12 South in 2013, though they were blown out by Stanford in the conference title game.

    Graham was 46-31 with the Sun Devils. He also had previous coaching stints with Rice (7-6), Tulsa (36-17) and Pitt (6-6).

