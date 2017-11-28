Nick Young Says He's Ready to 'Kill Them Guys' Ahead of Warriors vs. Lakers

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young spent four years with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he's set to face his old team in L.A. for the first time since departing on Wednesday.

"I'm going to go in and try to kill them guys," Young said Tuesday, per the Bay Area News Group's Mark Medina. "I'm going to be talking trash and just having fun."

The feeling is reciprocal from at least one of Young's former teammates. Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. said he won't hesitate to dunk on Young if the veteran swingman is under the basket, per Medina:

Young is averaging 6.7 points per game and shooting 38.8 percent from three-point territory in his first year with the Warriors, and he couldn't help but get a slight dig in on his old team.

"Those guys couldn't make shots," he said in defense of averaging just one assist a night in Los Angeles. "I was passing, but they just couldn’t make shots. Here, we make a lot of shots."

While Young is only a role player for the Warriors, he may have the opportunity to see plenty of playing time Wednesday against the Lakers. According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Kevin Durant will be questionable for the game.

Durant's absence would open the door for Young to get some opportunities at small forward, in addition to serving as Klay Thompson's backup at 2-guard.