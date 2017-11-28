Herm Edwards Reportedly 'Serious Candidate' for Arizona State Coaching Job

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Former New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards has reportedly emerged as a "serious candidate" for the vacant Arizona State Sun Devils head coaching job, according to 98.7 FM Arizona Sports' Paul Calvisi.

Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed Edwards will interview for the position this weekend.

The Sun Devils, who are looking to replace Todd Graham following his ouster Sunday, have said they will target candidates with experience.

According to 98.7 FM Arizona Sports' Craig Morgan, vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson specified that "the new coach would need head coaching experience to take over the program at this stage."

On Tuesday, USA Today's Dan Wolken reported that Saturday he was told Anderson had informed boosters he had a "blockbuster" hire brewing and that the athletics director was interested in candidates who had coached in the NFL.

Edwards, 63, last coached in 2008 and has been an NFL analyst for ESPN since 2009.

All told, the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back—who also played briefly for the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams—went 54-74 during his eight years with the Jets and Chiefs.

Edwards also has a bit of college coaching experience.

Before making the jump to the NFL in 1990 as a scout for the Chiefs, he worked as an offensive assistant for San Jose University from 1987 to 1989.

The Sun Devils, who finished the regular season 7-5, haven't cracked 10 wins since 2014.