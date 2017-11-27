Video Released of JT Barrett After Photographer Collision Before OSU vs Michigan

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

TMZ Sports obtained video of Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett limping after making contact with a photographer on the sideline prior to Saturday's 31-20 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The brief clip doesn't show how Barrett was injured, but the fan who presumably captured the video can be heard saying, "The cameraman ran into J.T.'s leg."

TMZ Sports also spoke to a witness who said the photographer was "a white guy in gray and yellow gear" carrying a "medium-sized camera."

Barrett exited the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. Following the win, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer revealed the injury had initially occurred during pregame warmups.

"I'm so upset with myself," Meyer said, per MLive.com's Andrew Kahn. "It was a non-football injury. Too many damn people on the sideline. A guy with a camera hit him in the knee. I'm going to find out who. Think about that. I'm so angry right now I've got to move on."

Meyer added there was an "all-out investigation" to determine the cameraman's identity.

It appears Barrett wasn't the only Ohio State player inadvertently injured by a cameraman. Land of 10's Jeremy Birmingham shared a social media post by Buckeyes running back Mike Weber, who leveled a similar accusation:

Dwayne Haskins filled in well for Barrett when he replaced the senior passer. Haskins was 6-of-7 for 94 yards through the air and led the Ohio State offense on three scoring drives to seal the result.

The Buckeyes may not need Haskins to provide similar heroics in the Big Ten Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers. According to Cleveland.com's Bill Landis, Barrett is probable for Saturday's matchup.