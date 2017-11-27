PSG Transfer News: Javier Pastore Admits to Future Concerns Amid Latest Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Javier Pastore has admitted he will consider his Paris Saint-Germain future after being left out of the first team once again in Sunday's crucial 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Monaco.

He was given eight minutes from the bench as a replacement for Julian Draxler but has still started just four French top-flight matches in 2017-18 and he said after the match he will think about his future, per L'Equipe (via Goal's Iain Strachan):

"I was disappointed. I always want to play, I do not play important matches like in the Champions League or today against Monaco. It was more or less like that all year long. I have already said it, I'm going to think about my future but the important thing is to try to help the team during the ten minutes that I enter the field."



The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has been excellent when he has played this season, returning three goals and one assist in 394 minutes of Ligue 1 action, per WhoScored.com.

However, it is clear he is behind the likes of Draxler, Angel di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the pecking order under manager Unai Emery.

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona recently talked up the idea of the Red Devils signing Argentina international Pastore, per Goal:

And the playmaker's latest comments are likely to increase rumours linking him with a move away from the Parc des Princes, while interested suitors may enquire about him ahead of the January transfer window.

Pastore's current contract expires in June of 2019 so PSG may look to cash-in on him before the summer when he will only have a year remaining on his current deal and the club's negotiating position will be weakened.

PSG's summer 2017 splurge on Neymar and Mbappe has left a number of former first-team regulars starved of action this season.

Pastore and Lucas Moura have arguably been the worst affected, and the latter has been heavily linked with Premier League champions Chelsea recently, per Le 10 Sport (h/t the Mirror).

If Pastore is not granted more minutes soon it seems likely he will agitate for a move away from the Paris giants.