How Isaiah Thomas' Impending Return Impacts Cavaliers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

After leading the NBA in minutes per game last season at 37.8, LeBron James is once again at the top of the league in his 15th campaign.

His 37.0 minutes per night rank third, behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks. No other player in his 30s falls in the top 15 in average court time.

James' minutes have been a concern as he's grown older and accumulated nearly a decade of NBA Finals trips, but he's always seemed to brush it off. Until now.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told Sam Amick of USA Today that he thought the Cavs were playing James too much, and the soon-to-be 33-year-old agreed.

"Draymond's right," he told Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com after the comments were relayed to him. "We want to get those minutes down for sure. But as of right now, we've had two point guards out, and we've had some different lineup changes. So, I've had to play more minutes than I would like and more minutes than my teammates would like me to have."

James' relief is nearly here.

While his minutes should fall slightly, the amount of work he puts into those minutes is the real story. James has started two games at point guard this season and unofficially plays the position on a regular basis with both Thomas and Derrick Rose sidelined with injury.

James is one of only 17 players with a usage rating of 30 percent or higher. Having a dynamic point guard has lowered his workload in the past, as evidenced by his rating when Kyrie Irving played in Cleveland.

When James took the court without Irving, his usage rating soared to 34.2. When the two stars shared the floor, James' usage fell back to 27.9 percent.

Pairing Thomas with James should have a similar effect.