LeBron James Dismisses Ben Simmons Comparisons: 'I Am Who I Am'

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James downplayed the comparison being made between him and Ben Simmons ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday evening.

"That's for you guys (in the media)," James said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "You guys do that comparison stuff. I think Ben is his own makeup of speed, power, quickness, competitive basketball and being able [to] have a feel for the game. You know, Ben is Ben. And I am who I am. And so on and so on. So you guys kind of do that comparison stuff."

He also dismissed any discussions about his possible one-on-one matchup with Simmons in the contest.

"It's not about me vs. Ben. It's about the Cavs vs. the 76ers and we want to continue to play good ball," he noted. "They've been playing good ball, especially at home. So it's not about me versus him at all."

