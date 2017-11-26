Anaheim Ducks Apologize for 'Insensitive' Video Featuring Nude Ryan Kesler

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Anaheim Ducks social media team removed a video showcasing Ryan Kesler walking nude through an office.

An apology was provided on the official account:

As Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com noted, the video celebrated the NHL's 100th anniversary but was seen as insensitive in light of recent sexual harassment stories.

Kesler, who was censored by a black rectangle in the video, walked past multiple women in the office before being confronted about being naked.

"It's the NHL's 100th birthday. I'm celebrating in my birthday suit," he said in the video.

While the entire situation was clearly staged, there were some who felt it was disrespectful to the women involved and others who have been harassed in the workplace.