Anaheim Ducks Apologize for 'Insensitive' Video Featuring Nude Ryan Kesler

Anaheim Ducks Apologize for 'Insensitive' Video Featuring Nude Ryan KeslerNovember 26, 2017
The Anaheim Ducks social media team removed a video showcasing Ryan Kesler walking nude through an office.
An apology was provided on the official account:
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday. We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize.2017-11-26 21:32:02
As Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com noted, the video celebrated the NHL's 100th anniversary but was seen as insensitive in light of recent sexual harassment stories.
Kesler, who was censored by a black rectangle in the video, walked past multiple women in the office before being confronted about being naked.
"It's the NHL's 100th birthday. I'm celebrating in my birthday suit," he said in the video.
While the entire situation was clearly staged, there were some who felt it was disrespectful to the women involved and others who have been harassed in the workplace.