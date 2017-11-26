Chelsea Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Fee Reportedly Set

TF-Images/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly could be available for around £53 million as Borussia Dortmund consider selling their star striker amid a breakdown in relations between club and player.

The news could interest Chelsea, with the Blues reportedly keen on the Gabon international, although Premier League rivals Liverpool are also in the mix.

A report from German source Bild (h/t Metro) detailed how Dortmund are becoming increasingly willing to part company with Aubameyang. The Bundesliga club will do business on offers in the region of €60 million (£53 million), per the report.

Metro also detailed how Aubameyang was fined, suspended for a game against Stuttgart after missing training and is even looking toward a future away from Dortmund.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea should be alerted by these developments, with another report from Metro noting how "the fee has captured the imagination of Liverpool and Chelsea bosses, with Jurgen Klopp keen to replace Daniel Sturridge and Antonio Conte eager to add another striker to his ranks."

The same report also quoted Dortmund manager Peter Bosz and goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller after Aubameyang had been sent off during the 4-4 draw in Saturday's derby against Schalke 04.

Bosz had this to say about Aubameyang's actions: "These things happen—he was too aggressive. He wanted to get back and defend, but he ruined everything."

Meanwhile, Weidenfeller was just as damning of Aubameyang picking up two yellow cards: "He did a stupid thing. Picking up a second yellow in that moment was just needless."

Martin Meissner/Associated Press/Associated Press

Taken in the context of Aubameyang's problems on the training ground, his sending-off against Schalke, along with the comments from his manager, only add emphasis to the idea he will move on.

There is little doubt a motivated Aubameyang would be an asset for Chelsea.

The Blues only have Alvaro Morata as a credible centre-forward, with Michy Batshuayi usually restricted to making an impact off the bench. Aubameyang could join Morata in a front two, thanks to his pace and quality as a finisher.

The former is one of the more prolific strikers in Europe. He has scored 17 times in all competitions already this season.

However, he also has experience playing wide, both for Dortmund and former club St-Etienne. Aubameyang could help Eden Hazard flank Morata in a more dynamic and explosive front three.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Conte has been content to leave wide forwards Willian and Pedro out of the team at times this season, but he may make room for a more prolific player like Aubameyang.

Beating Liverpool to his signature won't be easy since the Reds are managed by Klopp, who previously worked with Aubameyang at Dortmund from 2013 through 2015. Yet the Blues have the financial resources to make a deal happen and may be better placed to offer UEFA Champions League football, as they sit third in the Premier League while Liverpool are outside the top four in sixth.

Splashing the cash on Aubameyang would turn striker from a suspect position for Chelsea into one of enviable strength.