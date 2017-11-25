Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Red Sox Have Mild Interest in Star

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have "tepid" interest in acquiring outfielder Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

Per Cafardo, a Marlins source also noted that the Red Sox didn't rate highly when it came to Miami's assessment of minor league systems across the league.

According to MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal (h/t MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi and Ben Weinrib), the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals have already made an offer for Stanton, while the Los Angeles Dodgers and Red Sox are expected to as well.

Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald recently reported Stanton would not be willing to waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Red Sox.

While the Red Sox don't necessarily need a corner outfielder with Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi already in the fold, every team could use a player with Stanton's power.

The 28-year-old slugger hit .281 and set career highs with 59 home runs, 132 RBI and 123 runs scored last season en route to winning the National League MVP award.

Boston undoubtedly needs more pop in the middle of its lineup, as it ranked 27th in Major League Baseball with 168 home runs last season.

If the Red Sox are going to acquire Stanton, they may be forced to take on the vast majority of the $295 million remaining on his contract, provided Miami truly isn't enamored with Boston's farm system.

Stanton may be the best pure power hitter in the league and an ideal fit for the Red Sox at Fenway Park with the Green Monster in left field, but the financial commitment necessary to acquire Stanton could handcuff the organization in other ways moving forward.