Dwight Howard Fined $35,000 for Obscene Gesture to Fan

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The NBA announced Saturday it fined Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court during Friday's 100-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The incident occurred with 4:25 remaining in the second quarter and the game tied at 46 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

According to Spotrac, the fine marked Howard's fifth of the season. The previous four were the result of technical fouls.

The 31-year-old Howard is in the midst of his first season with the Hornets after he spent last season with his hometown Atlanta Hawks.

Howard is enjoying one of his most productive campaigns in years, averaging 15.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest in 18 games.

The eight-time All-Star's statistical output largely fell off after he departed the Orlando Magic in 2012, as he had disappointing runs with the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets.

While he is no longer the MVP candidate he was during the last five of his eight seasons with the Magic, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been a key contributor for Charlotte.

Howard led the Hornets with 20 points and 13 rebounds against the Cavs, and he will be back in action Saturday against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.