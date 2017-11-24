DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumors: Cavs Would Consider Offer for Tristan Thompson

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers would reportedly consider a trade that would send center Tristan Thompson to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for center DeAndre Jordan, according to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon.

Vardon wrote Cleveland would ponder acquiring Jordan if it believes doing so would help it get past the Golden State Warriors, even though he could only be a rental.

Per Spotrac, Jordan is in the final year of his contract, although he has a $24 million player option for the 2018-19 campaign.

The 29-year-old is a one-time All-Star, a one-time All-NBA First Team selection and a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection.

So far this season, Jordan is averaging 10.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for the struggling Clippers.

His numbers are down compared to last season, when he put up 12.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest.

The 26-year-old Thompson has appeared in just eight games this season due to a left calf strain and hasn't played since the Cavs' 124-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers Nov. 1.

Thompson was struggling prior to the injury and had been relegated to the bench, as he was averaging 4.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Last season, Thompson's stats were far stronger, with 8.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Thompson is under contract until 2020, but Jordan is a far more accomplished player who could add a significant boost to the Cavaliers' championship hopes.

Cleveland is expected to add guard Isaiah Thomas to the fold in the near future, and if it can add a second All-Star to the mix as well, it may re-establish itself as the class of the Eastern Conference and a true threat to Golden State.