Donald Trump Golfs with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson

NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning that he was set to play a round of golf with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Trump stressed that his outing with Woods and Johnson would be a quick one:

Dr. Eric Kaplan, a motivational speaker, shared a photo of the three on the course:

According to Doug Stanglin of USA Today, the group of Trump, Woods and Johnson spent four hours on the course.

The 41-year-old Woods hasn't played a competitive round of golf since the Farmers Insurance Open in January due to a back injury.

He announced in October, however, that he would make his return at the Hero World Challenge on Nov. 30.

Injuries have plagued the 14-time major champion in recent years, and he hasn't won a tournament since 2013.

The 33-year-old Johnson is currently the No. 1 player in the world and is coming off a 2017 season that saw him win four tournaments.

He also won his first career major in 2016 when he beat out Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry and Scott Piercy to take the U.S. Open.