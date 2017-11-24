Derrick Rose Reportedly Taking Leave from Cavaliers to Evaluate Future in NBA

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose is reportedly taking a leave from the team in order to evaluate his NBA future, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin.

Per Wojnarowski, a Cavaliers source said, "[Rose is] tired of being hurt, and it's taking a toll on him mentally."

Last week, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said Rose would miss at least two weeks due to an ankle injury. The 29-year-old veteran hasn't played since a 124-119 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 7.

Rose has appeared in seven games this season and is averaging 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.0 percent from the field.

The three-time All-Star signed a one-year contract worth just over $2.1 million with the Cavs during the offseason after spending 2016-17 with the New York Knicks.

Rose broke into the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft out of Memphis and was part of the Chicago Bulls organization for eight years.

He experienced some major highs, including winning the 2010-11 NBA MVP award after averaging 25.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Rose also dealt with some significant lows with multiple knee injuries, which cost him all of 2012-13 and all but 10 games in 2013-14.

While Rose put up 18.0 points per game with the Knicks last season, representing his best production since 2011-12, injuries continue to hamper him.

Rose has been effective as a starter when healthy this season, but when Isaiah Thomas returns to action from a hip injury, Rose figures to be relegated to a bench role should he decide to continue his career.