Roman Reigns Wins IC Title and the 5 Most Controversial Stories of the Week

With Brock Lesnar tearing through the WWE roster, most recently with a victory over AJ Styles at Survivor Series, many speculated his next opponent would be former one-night Universal champion Finn Balor. This match was speculated by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc) as recently as October.

Reports have now surfaced that the unadvertised match between Balor and Lesnar, one that only existed in the rumor mill, is no longer happening.

Wait, what?

WWE has been historically standoffish with the wrestling media and is understandably stingy when it comes to sharing behind-the-scenes developments. As a result, there really is no such thing as journalism in pro wrestling, per se. News stories are typically rumor-based speculation and guesswork that sometimes are true and sometimes are anything but.

Undersized and a former member of The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Finn Balor is like catnip to hardcore wrestling fans. Any gossip about WWE front offices souring on Balor—which is the hot rumor, according to Meltzer (h/t Wrestling Inc)—could lead to a deluge of angry Twitter timelines.

Of course, Justin Barrasso of SI.com has since disputed reports that Finn Balor was ever in the mix to face Lesnar.

So whose gossip should be trusted in this sea of controversy surrounding an imaginary main event in 2018?

Nobody. In times like these, it's just best to wait it out until WWE makes the announcement.