Ex-Lakers HC Byron Scott on LaVar Ball: 'Shut Up. Stay Put.'

John Locher/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Lakers coach and player Byron Scott is apparently no fan of LaVar Ball.

"Shut up," Scott said when asked whether Ball needs to let current Lakers coach Luke Walton coach, per a Thursday story from TMZ Sports. "Stay put. Stay on the sidelines. We got this."

Scott's comments come after Ball called the Lakers coaches "soft," per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

"They don't know how to coach my son. I know how to coach him," Ball continued. "I tell him to go get the victory. Stop messing around."

Walton dismissed Ball's comments before Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls when asked how much weight he gave them.

"Absolutely nothing...it's not what we're here to do or talk about," Walton said, per NBC Los Angeles' Shahan Ahmed.

LaVar Ball may think the Lakers' staff struggles to coach his son, but Lonzo Ball has played well as of late. He tallied a double-double in Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings with 11 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds after notching a triple-double in Sunday's victory over the Denver Nuggets (11 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists) and grabbing 13 rebounds against Chicago.

He even hit three of his five three-point attempts Wednesday, bringing his season average from deep to 25 percent.

Scott and Walton may want the focus to be just on Lonzo Ball's development, but as long as LaVar is involved, there will be additional headlines.

The patriarch of Big Baller Brand has drawn critical tweets from the sitting president, has a reality show and never hesitates to weigh in on a topic. To hear Scott say it, though, he wishes LaVar would simply watch like the rest of the fans.