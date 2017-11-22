DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumors: 'Multiple Teams' Interested in Clippers Star

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan's name has come up in trade discussions with multiple teams.

Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post reported the news, though he noted there are some complications in those talks. Clippers vice president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Jordan is a "Clipper for life" last month, and he has spent his entire 10-year career with the team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

