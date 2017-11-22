    Dwight Freeney Reportedly Claimed by Lions After Being Waived by Seahawks

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2017

    FILE - In a Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. It’s only been three games, but Freeney's influence has already been noticed on the field and in the Seattle Seahawks locker room. Freeney’s fourth game with Seattle will come against a familiar foe when the Seahawks host Atlanta on Monday night.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    The Detroit Lions have added to their pass rush by claiming veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney off waivers Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The Seattle Seahawks cut Freeney on Tuesday after he spent just four games with the team, per ESPN's Field Yates.

    The 37-year-old had three sacks on the year before his release.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

