Dwight Freeney Reportedly Claimed by Lions After Being Waived by Seahawks

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have added to their pass rush by claiming veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney off waivers Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seattle Seahawks cut Freeney on Tuesday after he spent just four games with the team, per ESPN's Field Yates.

The 37-year-old had three sacks on the year before his release.

