Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara with Chance at History Through 11 Games

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints possess one of the league's most dynamic pairs of running backs in the form of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. With another big week from Kamara in Week 12, the pair could make some history.

Each of the two backs went for more than 100 scrimmage yards last week against the Washington Redskins. Should Kamara total 96 scrimmage yards in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, the duo would become the first pair of running backs in NFL history both with 1,000 scrimmage yards through the team's first 11 games, per NFL Communications. Another six pairs of players have accomplished the same feat, but each of the others involved at least one wide receiver.

Ingram generally accumulates most of his yardage on the ground rushing for 134 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins, adding 21 yards as a receiver out of the backfield. Kamara—on the other hand—frequently gashes the opposition as a receiver. The rookie tailback snagged six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown last week, rushing an additional eight times for 42 yards.

After years of running the air raid offense in New Orleans, the team has made a concerted effort to establish the running game in 2017. The Saints still sit second in passing yards per contest (271.7) this year, but they also rank third in rushing yards per game (144). As a result, the club scores the third-most points per game in the NFL this season.

The 8-2 Saints are set to battle with another of the NFC's best against the Rams in Week 12 and will attempt to utilize the running game again. They should have a decent chance to rack up some yards against a Los Angeles defense surrendering 123.3 yards per game on the ground through 10 games this season.