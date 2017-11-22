    Report: Chip Kelly to Decide Between Florida, UCLA Coaching Jobs in Coming Days

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2017

    Chip Kelly, entrenador de los 49ers de San Francisco, habla en conferencia de prensa después su partido contra los Seahawks de Seattle en Santa Clara, California, el domingo 1 de enero de 2017. (AP Foto/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Florida is apparently not Chip Kelly's only potential destination. Kelly, widely rumored to be the favorite for the Gators' vacancy, met with UCLA officials Tuesday and is expected to decide between the jobs in the "coming days."

     of ESPN.com reported the news, tweeting Kelly will not consider other openings.

    Kelly, 53, last coached for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He was fired after he went 2-14, which gave him a 28-35 record across four seasons as an NFL head coach, three of which were with the Philadelphia Eagles.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

