Barcelona Transfer News: Naby Keita Miss Explained, Sergi Roberto Rumours

Barcelona were reportedly interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita over the summer but missed out on his signature after Liverpool showed more intent. Elsewhere, there are no signs of progress in Sergi Roberto signing a new contract at the club just yet.

RB Leipzig head of football Oliver Mintzlaff recently spoke to German newspaper Bild and revealed the factors that led Keita to seal a move to Anfield over a higher-profile switch to Barca (h/t Sport Witness).

Mintzlaff was asked whether Reds manager Jurgen Klopp had his "favourite" target sealed ahead of the 2018 summer transfer window, and he replied: "Yes, especially since FC Barcelona was interested in Naby Keita. This was confirmed to us also from Barcelona. However, they didn’t put in as much gas as Liverpool."

BBC Sport confirmed in August that Klopp's side had secured Keita's signature, with the midfielder set to join in June 2018, and Liverpool writer Scott Groom noted how much he's needed at the club after Tuesday's UEFA Champions League draw against Sevilla:

One can understand why Barca may not have shown as much vigour in the race for Keita this year. Andres Iniesta signed a lifetime contract in October, while Paulinho transferred to the club in the summer to complement existing midfielders Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic.

There's also no specification on whether Barca made the same offer to pay Keita's £48 million release clause plus a premium, as Liverpool have agreed. For that reason, it could also be the Reds simply showed greater transfer market nous on this occasion.

In any case, there's a chance Barca may come to regret missing out on the Guinea international, who last season established himself as one of the Bundesliga's brightest talents and an emerging superstar in his position.

RB Leipzig boosted their chances of progressing to the Champions League knockout stage thanks to a 4-1 hammering of AS Monaco on Tuesday, and Keita contributed a hero's display to revive their European hopes:

Meanwhile, Barcelona academy graduate Roberto is understood to be no closer to signing a new contract. Catalan daily Sport reported Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus are monitoring his situation (h/t Sport Witness).

The Sport report said the two parties are "walking in the same direction," but Sport Witness added that suitors can still sign the midfielder-turned-defender for €40 million (£35.5 million).

However, Roberto recently moved to settle any tensions. After he was named 2016-17 Catalan Player of the Year, he said his wish is to remain at the Camp Nou, per ESPN (h/t Football Espana):

"Barca are the club of my life and I want to stay here forever. So I want it to be clear: no one should worry about my renewal. I am at the best club in the world and I've been lucky to come through the youth teams and reach the first team. I am really happy here."

It was reported by Mundo Deportivo, another Catalan publication, earlier in November that Barcelona plan to hand Roberto a new contract complete with a release clause worth a massive £350 million (h/t MailOnline's Jordan Seward).

The 25-year-old has shown commitment to the team by sacrificing a place in midfield to feature at right-back for the past 18 months, and while no new deal is tabled just yet, Roberto's suitors may be in a futile pursuit.