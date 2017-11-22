Arsenal Reportedly to Open Talks with Leon Goretzka in January

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly set to hold talks with Schalke star Leon Goretzka in January with the hope of agreeing a free transfer in the summer.

Per Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger wants to rival Manchester City and Juventus for his signature and will speak to him when the transfer window opens.

Goretzka will be free to negotiate a pre-contract in January as his deal expires at the end of the season.

The midfielder "is aware of Arsenal's interest, and the club believe they are in a strong position" after snapping up Sead Kolasinac from Schalke for free in the summer.



Arsenal could use more strength in the centre, with Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere often injured and Granit Xhaka yet to consistently produce his best at the Emirates Stadium.

Goretzka, 22, is a composed, physical and intelligent player, and he would be an outstanding choice.

As WhoScored.com demonstrated, he is a committed ball-winner in the centre of the pitch:

He is much more than just that, though, as he will not only look to break up attacks but start and finish them too.

The German found the net eight times last season before scoring three goals for Germany in the Confederations Cup. He has four already this season in 10 appearances, so it seems he is becoming increasingly confident in front of goal and improving his output.

He showcased the kind of performance he can produce when he helped Die Mannschaft beat Australia 3-2 in the Confederations Cup, per OptaFranz:

Bundesliga expert Clark Whitney also hailed him during the game:

He'd make for a superb capture, all the more so for free, and he'd be able to strengthen an area of relative weakness in the Gunners squad.

Goretzka's form has attracted plenty of attention, though, so he's likely to have a host of top suitors to choose from in January. If Arsenal can secure his signature, it will be an impressive coup.