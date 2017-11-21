Report: Braves to Lose Draft Pick, Release 12 Minor Leaguers for Rule Violation

Report: Braves to Lose Draft Pick, Release 12 Minor Leaguers for Rule ViolationNovember 21, 2017
The Atlanta Braves reportedly will be releasing a dozen minor leaguers and losing their third-round draft pick in 2018 as a result of an MLB investigation into their prospect-signing practices.
Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan shared the full punishment levied against Atlanta:
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
BREAKING: Star prospect Kevin Maitan is one of 12 Atlanta Braves minor leaguers expected to be declared a free agent after league investigation, sources tell Yahoo Sports. In addition, Braves will suffer significant restrictions in 2019-20 and 2020-21 international FA classes.2017-11-21 20:11:59
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Other penalties: The Braves will not be allowed to sign 14-year-old shortstop Robert Puason, the top player in the class of 2019, with whom they had illegally struck a deal. Atlanta also will lose a third-round draft pick in 2018 for offering inducements to a drafted player.2017-11-21 20:12:18
Additionally, the league has banned former general manager John Coppolella for life and suspended former head of international scouting Gordon Blakeley for one year, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Shortstop Kevin Maitan is the most notable of the 12 minor leaguers set to become free agents. MLB.com ranked the 17-year-old the No. 38 prospect in baseball following the 2017 season.
Passan reported in October that Maitan's signing was part of MLB's investigation and that the league had been looking into allegations of "[player] bundling in Latin American, under-the-table benefits given to at least one draft pick and predraft deals struck months in advance."
The Braves signed Maitan in July 2016 and gave him a $4.25 million bonus. In 42 Rookie League games this past year, he batted .241 with two home runs and 18 RBI.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's David O'Brien noted how Maitan's signing was part of a significant investment the Braves made in the international market:
David O'Brien @DOBrienAJC
I was told by someone who would know that #Braves actually spent nearly $17M on their 2016 international free agent class (Maitan, et al) in signing bonuses, overage fees, etc., not the $12-13M widely reported. They could lose some, and perhaps most, of those guys to MLB hammer.2017-11-21 17:09:35
MLB's investigation already resulted in John Hart leaving his role as a senior adviser. Hardball Talk's Craig Calcaterra wondered if the franchise will clean house in the front office:
Craig Calcaterra @craigcalcaterra
If the penalties are this severe, absolutely no one with the Braves should keep their job. Including Terry McGuirk.2017-11-21 20:14:57
Craig Calcaterra @craigcalcaterra
Braves fired two employees who were active in this and cut loose another in Hart who had some high level oversight. I find it hard to believe that this was a two-man scheme with an old guy asleep at the switch above them.2017-11-21 20:33:00
Losing 12 prospects would hurt any franchise, but the impact hits the Braves especially hard because they're in the middle of a long-term rebuild. Coppolella and Hart traded away a number of key players in order to start over in 2015, and as a result, they assembled one of the best minor league organizations in MLB.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the Braves' farm system as the No. 1 in baseball at the end of the year. Among the 12 players set to become free agents, Maitan was the only one whom Reuter listed in Atlanta's 10-best prospects.
Taking that into account, the Braves still boast a lot of talent in the minors. Nontheless, the effects of MLB's punishment will unquestionably hinder the team's rebuilding plans going forward.