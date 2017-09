Re-Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems at the End of 2017's MiLB Season

Top 10 Prospects

Name Level Tier 1. OF Ronald Acuna AAA 1 2. LHP Kolby Allard AA 1 3. RHP Mike Soroka AA 1 4. RHP Kyle Wright A+ 1 5. SS Kevin Maitan ROK 1 6. RHP Ian Anderson A 1 7. LHP Luiz Gohara MLB 1 8. LHP Joey Wentz A 2 9. OF Cristian Pache A 2 10. 3B Austin Riley AA 2

Graduated/Traded: 2B Ozzie Albies

Farm System Update

Even with Ozzie Albies moving on to the majors, the Atlanta Braves still manage to jump the Chicago White Sox to close out the season as our No. 1-ranked farm system.

There wasn't a more impressive player in the minors this season than Ronald Acuna, forget the fact that he's still only 19 years old. He might not break camp with the team next spring, but all signs point to him arriving in the majors at some point in 2018.

Behind him, the organization is absolutely stacked with pitching prospects.

Kolby Allard, Mike Soroka, Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson are all consensus top 100 arms with Luiz Gohara and Joey Wentz in that conversation as well.

Not to be forgotten, the teenage duo of Kevin Maitan and Cristian Pache might not have put up the same numbers that Acuna did, but they both have considerable ceilings in their own right.

Gohara became the latest top prospect to make the leap to Atlanta when rosters expanded and there figures to be a steady wave of young talent arriving in the majors in the years to come.

MiLB Player of the Year: OF Ronald Acuna, A+/AA/AAA (Age: 19)



G BA/OBP/SLG XBH (HR) RBI R SB 139 .325/.374/.522 60 (21) 82 88 44

MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Joey Wentz, A (Age: 19)