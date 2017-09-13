Re-Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems at the End of 2017's MiLB Season

Re-Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems at the End of 2017's MiLB SeasonSeptember 13, 2017
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and overall tools are often a better indication of what kind of player a guy will be.
- Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through at the big league level, production and current talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but having a deep farm system from top to bottom is the way to build a sustainable contender. The overall depth and level of talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have an elite skill set and legitimate All-Star potential. These are the guys who would receive consideration for a spot on leaguewide top-100 prospect lists.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming at least a contributor at the MLB level. This is where most prospects on the following list will fall.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young prospects who are still too raw to project any higher. Having one of these players ranked among your top 10 prospects is a good indication of a thin system.
The 2017 MiLB regular season is over, and each league's respective postseason is already underway.
With that in mind, it seems like the perfect time for one final look at where all 30 MLB farm systems rank, as well as an updated look at each team's top 10 prospects.
The following factors helped determine the rankings of players and teams:
We've incorporated a tier system to help differentiate between levels of talent. Here's a quick explanation:
We capped that with a quick rundown of each farm system and each team's MiLB Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.
Note: Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins (114 AB), Cleveland Indians third baseman Yandy Diaz (123 AB) and New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (109 AB) and shortstop Amed Rosario (117 AB) are technically still prospects, but since all four are in line to exceed the rookie-eligibility limit of 130 at-bats before the season is over, they were excluded from these rankings.
The graduated/traded section refers to players who have departed the organizational list since the rankings were last updated on Aug. 1.
30. Los Angeles Angels (Previous: 30)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Jahmai Jones
|A+
|2
|2. OF Jo Adell
|ROK
|2
|3. 1B Matt Thaiss
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Griffin Canning
|ROK
|2
|5. RHP Jaime Barria
|AAA
|2
|6. OF Brandon Marsh
|ROK
|2
|7. C Taylor Ward
|AA
|2
|8. RHP Jesus Castillo
|AA
|2
|9. RHP Chris Rodriguez
|A
|3
|10. OF Jacob Pearson
|ROK
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Grayson Long
Farm System Update
Slowly but surely, the Los Angeles Angels are using the draft to build what has long been one of the league's worst farm systems.
Toolsy outfielder Jo Adell and polished collegiate right-hander Griffin Canning headlined this year's draft haul, and they join 2015 top picks Taylor Ward and Jahmai Jones and 2016 top picks Matt Thaiss and Brandon Marsh to give the organization intriguing top-end talent.
The front office also did well to add Justin Upton and Brandon Phillips in August without mortgaging much in the way of prospect talent.
MiLB Player of the Year: CF Jahmai Jones, A/A+ (Age: 20)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|127
|.282/.348/.446
|50 (14)
|47
|86
|27
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jaime Barria, A+/AA/AAA (Age: 21)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|26
|7-9
|2.80
|1.07
|31
|117
|141.2
29. Kansas City Royals (Previous: 29)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 1B Nick Pratto
|ROK
|2
|2. OF Khalil Lee
|A
|2
|3. LHP Foster Griffin
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Josh Staumont
|AA
|2
|5. 3B Hunter Dozier
|AAA
|2
|6. LHP Eric Skoglund
|MLB
|2
|7. SS Nicky Lopez
|AA
|2
|8. C M.J. Melendez
|ROK
|2
|9. OF Seuly Matias
|ROK
|3
|10. RHP Scott Blewett
|A+
|3
Graduated/Traded: RHP Jake Junis
Farm System Update
The decision to hang on to upcoming free agents Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain and Jason Vargas at the trade deadline is one that could come back to haunt the Kansas City Royals.
They could still pick up draft-pick compensation if one or more of those guys is extended a qualifying offer, but they left a sizable prospect haul on the table in hopes of making one last playoff run with this core.
Khalil Lee has significant offensive upside and enjoyed a breakout season in Single-A after going in the third round of the 2016 draft. He joins 2017 first-round pick Nick Pratto and Futures Game participant Foster Griffin as the headliners of a thin system.
MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Emmanuel Rivera, A (Age: 21)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|122
|.310/.364/.468
|44 (12)
|72
|60
|8
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Foster Griffin, A+/AA (Age: 22)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|28
|15-7
|3.35
|1.27
|54
|141
|161.1
28. Miami Marlins (Previous: 28)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP Braxton Garrett
|INJ
|1
|2. LHP Trevor Rogers
|ROK
|2
|3. 3B Brian Anderson
|MLB
|2
|4. LHP Dillon Peters
|MLB
|2
|5. 3B James Nelson
|A
|2
|6. RHP Tyler Kolek
|ROK
|2
|7. OF Brian Miller
|A
|2
|8. RHP Merandy Gonzalez
|A+
|2
|9. OF Brayan Hernandez
|A-
|2
|10. 3B Joe Dunand
|A-
|3
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
The Miami Marlins haven't had the best luck with top-prospect health in recent years as Tyler Kolek (2014 draft, No. 2 overall) and Braxton Garrett (2016 draft, No. 7 overall) both underwent Tommy John surgery.
With the development of those two potentially elite prospects stalled, slugging third baseman Brian Anderson and left-hander Dillon Peters have taken over as the team's top performing prospects. They could both step into key roles with the MLB club next season.
Adding right-hander Merandy Gonzalez (for AJ Ramos) and outfielder Brayan Hernandez (for David Phelps) in July trades added further depth to the system. The team also brought in a nice haul of talent in this year's draft.
MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Brian Anderson, AA/AAA (Age: 24)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|120
|.275/.361/.492
|46 (22)
|81
|74
|1
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Trevor Richards, A+/AA (Age: 24)
|G/GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|27/25
|12-11
|2.53
|1.03
|30
|158
|146.0
27. New York Mets (Previous: 20)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP David Peterson
|A-
|2
|2. SS Andres Gimenez
|A
|2
|3. RHP Justin Dunn
|A+
|2
|4. LHP Thomas Szapucki
|INJ
|2
|5. C Tomas Nido
|AA
|2
|6. OF Desmond Lindsay
|A
|2
|7. RHP Chris Flexen
|MLB
|2
|8. RHP Jordan Humphreys
|INJ
|2
|9. RHP Marcos Molina
|AA
|2
|10. 3B Mark Vientos
|ROK
|2
Graduated/Traded: *SS Amed Rosario, *1B Dominic Smith
Farm System Update
With shortstop Amed Rosario and first baseman Dominic Smith each on his way to exceeding rookie eligibility limits, the New York Mets farm system is now without a top-tier prospect.
Left-hander David Peterson has a chance to make that leap after going No. 20 overall in this year's draft. The same goes for fellow southpaw Thomas Szapucki if he can stay healthy, and 2016 first-round pick Justin Dunn if he can harness his power stuff.
For now, they drop toward the bottom of the farm system totem pole. There's decent pitching depth throughout the organization, and catcher Tomas Nido looks like a potential future starter, but they're sorely lacking in high-end talent.
MiLB Player of the Year: 1B Dominic Smith, AAA (Age: 22)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|114
|.330/.386/.519
|52 (16)
|76
|77
|1
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jordan Humphreys, A/A+ (Age: 21)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|13
|10-1
|1.79
|0.87
|12
|83
|80.2
26. San Francisco Giants (Previous: 26)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. IF Christian Arroyo
|AAA
|1
|2. 1B/OF Chris Shaw
|AAA
|2
|3. OF Bryan Reynolds
|A+
|2
|4. OF Heliot Ramos
|ROK
|2
|5. RHP Tyler Beede
|AAA
|2
|6. OF Sandro Fabian
|A
|2
|7. C/1B Aramis Garcia
|A+
|2
|8. OF Austin Slater
|MLB
|2
|9. OF Steven Duggar
|A+
|2
|10. OF Heath Quinn
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
An already thin San Francisco Giants farm system has seen a disappointing season from Tyler Beede and an injury-plagued campaign from Christian Arroyo take a further bite out of their long-term outlook.
However, slugger Chris Shaw has been a bright spot. He should be ready to push for the starting left field job next season after raking against upper-level pitching this year.
High-ceiling 18-year-old outfielder Heliot Ramos and 19-year-old Sandro Fabian both have significant upside, but the organization is lacking in pitching talent and MLB-ready impact talent in general beyond Shaw.
MiLB Player of the Year: 1B/OF Chris Shaw, AA/AAA (Age: 23)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|125
|.292/.346/.525
|60 (24)
|79
|58
|0
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Garrett Williams A/A+ (Age: 22)
|G/GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|18/16
|6-5
|2.32
|1.26
|35
|96
|97.0
25. Chicago Cubs (Previous: 25)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Oscar De La Cruz
|A+
|1
|2. RHP Jose Albertos
|A-
|2
|3. RHP Adbert Alzolay
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Alex Lange
|ROK
|2
|5. RHP Thomas Hatch
|A+
|2
|6. C Victor Caratini
|MLB
|2
|7. SS Aramis Ademan
|A-
|2
|8. LHP Brendon Little
|A-
|2
|9. OF Mark Zagunis
|AAA
|2
|10. RHP Jen-Ho Tseng
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
The Chicago Cubs traded away several prospects to acquire controllable pitchers Jose Quintana and Justin Wilson this summer—most notably Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, Jemier Candelario and Isaac Paredes.
There's still plenty of talent in the system, but the bulk of it is in the form of lower-level arms that are still at least a few years from making an impact at the big league level.
Catcher Victor Caratini should step into the backup catcher job behind Willson Contreras next season and right-hander Adbert Alzolay could push for a promotion as well after an uptick in his stuff led to a breakout season and allowed him to reach the Double-A level for the first time.
MiLB Player of the Year: C Victor Caratini, AAA (Age: 24)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|83
|.342/.393/.558
|40 (10)
|61
|50
|1
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jen-Ho Tseng, AA/AAA (Age: 22)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|24
|13-4
|2.54
|1.14
|38
|122
|145.1
24. Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous: 27)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 1B Pavin Smith
|A-
|1
|2. RHP Jon Duplantier
|A+
|1
|3. RHP Taylor Clarke
|AAA
|2
|4. OF Marcus Wilson
|A
|2
|5. LHP Anthony Banda
|AAA
|2
|6. IF Domingo Leyba
|AA
|2
|7. SS Jasrado Chisholm
|A
|2
|8. 3B Drew Ellis
|A-
|2
|9. C Daulton Varsho
|A-
|2
|10. RHP Matt Tabor
|ROK
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
Thanks in large part to the emergence of 2016 third-round pick Jon Duplantier as a top-tier prospect the Arizona Diamondbacks were able to climb three spots in the rankings.
It will be interesting to see what the team does with Anthony Banda and Taylor Clarke, as both pitchers have the stuff to start at the next level and little left to prove in the minors. However, the MLB rotation is crowded with controllable arms so one or both could eventually wind up as trade chips.
Focusing on college bats in this year's draft gave the system a trio of newcomers to the organizational top 10—Pavin Smith, Drew Ellis and Daulton Varsho—and if the early returns are any indication they could all move quickly.
MiLB Player of the Year: 1B/OF Christian Walker, AAA (Age: 26)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|133
|.309/.382/.597
|75 (32)
|114
|104
|5
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jon Duplantier, A/A+ (Age: 23)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|24
|12-3
|1.39
|0.98
|42
|165
|136.0
23. Boston Red Sox (Previous: 22)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP Jay Groome
|A
|1
|2. 3B Michael Chavis
|AA
|1
|3. 1B Sam Travis
|MLB
|2
|4. RHP Bryan Mata
|A
|2
|5. RHP Mike Shawaryn
|A+
|2
|6. 1B Josh Ockimey
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Tanner Houck
|A-
|2
|8. RHP Alex Scherff
|ROK
|2
|9. RHP Roniel Raudes
|A+
|2
|10. C Daniel Flores
|ROK
|2
Graduated/Traded: 3B Rafael Devers
Farm System Update
With Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech traded in the Chris Sale deal and both Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers graduating to the big leagues, there's not much left at the top of the Boston Red Sox system.
A breakout season from 2014 first-round pick Michael Chavis gives them a new top position-player prospect. Sam Travis is not far behind as he could challenge for the starting first base job next spring with Mitch Moreland headed for free agency.
The development of a number of lower-level arms will ultimately determine how quickly this system climbs back up the rankings. Jay Groome, Bryan Mata, Mike Shawaryn, Roniel Raudes and 2016 draft picks Tanner Houck and Alex Scherff all have top-tier upside.
MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Michael Chavis, A+/AA (Age: 22)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|126
|.282/.347/.563
|68 (31)
|94
|89
|2
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Dedgar Jimenez, A+/AA (Age: 21)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|25
|15-3
|3.02
|1.25
|41
|118
|146.0
22. Seattle Mariners (Previous: 23)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Kyle Lewis
|A+
|1
|2. 1B Evan White
|A-
|1
|3. RHP Nick Neidert
|AA
|2
|4. RHP Andrew Moore
|AAA
|2
|5. RHP Sam Carlson
|ROK
|2
|6. OF Braden Bishop
|AA
|2
|7. RP Thyago Vieira
|AAA
|2
|8. 1B Dan Vogelbach
|AAA
|2
|9. SS Christopher Torres
|A-
|2
|10. OF Julio Rodriguez
|ROK
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
Looking back at our preseason farm system rankings, the Seattle Mariners have since traded away Tyler O'Neill (No. 1 prospect), Luiz Gohara (No. 3), Drew Jackson (No. 9) and Brayan Hernandez (No. 10) while also graduating Mitch Haniger (No. 5) to the majors.
That's a lot of turnover at the top of the system, but they did well to restock with the additions of Evan White and Sam Carlson through the draft and Julio Rodriguez on the international market. A breakout season from Braden Bishop and another step forward by Nick Neidert also helped.
General manager Jerry Dipoto is certainly not shy when it comes to the trade market so another busy offseason wouldn't be the least bit surprising, especially if a postseason drought that stretches back to 2001 continues.
MiLB Player of the Year: CF Braden Bishop, A+/AA (Age: 24)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|119
|.306/.393/.413
|41 (3)
|43
|89
|22
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Nick Neidert, A+/AA (Age: 20)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|25
|11-6
|3.45
|1.17
|22
|122
|127.2
21. Texas Rangers (Previous: 21)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Leody Taveras
|A
|1
|2. 2B Willie Calhoun
|MLB
|1
|3. LHP Yohander Mendez
|MLB
|1
|4. 1B Ronald Guzman
|AAA
|2
|5. OF Bubba Thompson
|ROK
|2
|6. LHP Cole Ragans
|A-
|2
|7. 1B/OF Yanio Perez
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Hans Crouse
|ROK
|2
|9. RHP Ariel Jurado
|AA
|2
|10. SS Chris Seise
|A-
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
After selling off significant prospect talent in recent years to acquire the likes of Cole Hamels and Jonathan Lucroy, the Texas Rangers were on the other end of the trade market this summer.
Flipping Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers netted the club a potential big bat in Willie Calhoun and two others prospects, including right-hander in A.J. Alexy who just missed the top 10 cut.
Calhoun earned a September call-up just two months after joining the organization and he'll likely push for a spot on the Opening Day roster next spring, along with first baseman Ronald Guzman and starter Yohander Mendez.
MiLB Player of the Year: 1B Ronald Guzman, AAA (Age: 22)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|125
|.298/.372/.434
|37 (12)
|62
|78
|4
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Kyle Cody, A/A+ (Age: 23)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|23
|9-6
|2.64
|1.15
|43
|136
|126.0
20. Cleveland Indians (Previous: 19)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. C Francisco Mejia
|MLB
|1
|2. RHP Triston McKenzie
|A+
|1
|3. 1B Bobby Bradley
|AA
|1
|4. SS Yu-Cheng Chang
|AA
|2
|5. 3B Nolan Jones
|A-
|2
|6. OF Quentin Holmes
|ROK
|2
|7. SS Willi Castro
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Shane Bieber
|AA
|2
|9. RHP Aaron Civale
|A+
|2
|10. OF Will Benson
|A-
|2
Graduated/Traded: *3B Yandy Diaz
Farm System Update
The Cleveland Indians system is not exactly loaded with top-tier talent, but they have two legitimately elite prospects in catcher Francisco Mejia and right-hander Triston McKenzie.
Slugger Bobby Bradley also earns a tier-one trade as he's launched 79 home runs over the past three seasons and shortstop Yu-Cheng Chang opened some eyes this season with a .774 OPS and 24 home runs in Double-A.
With a big league team that's built to win now, someone like Chang who's blocked at the next level and really any pitching prospect outside of McKenzie could be used as trade chips to further bolster the team's title chances in the short term.
MiLB Player of the Year: C Eric Haase, AA/AAA (Age: 24)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|97
|.260/.352/.578
|49 (27)
|61
|60
|4
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Triston McKenzie, A+ (Age: 20)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|25
|12-6
|3.46
|1.05
|45
|186
|143.0
19. Colorado Rockies (Previous: 18)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Brendan Rodgers
|A+
|1
|2. 3B Ryan McMahon
|MLB
|1
|3. RHP Riley Pint
|A
|1
|4. 3B Colton Welker
|A
|2
|5. RHP Peter Lambert
|A+
|2
|6. 3B Ryan Vilade
|ROK
|2
|7. SS Garrett Hampson
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Ryan Castellani
|AA
|2
|9. RHP Yency Almonte
|AAA
|2
|10. LHP Sam Howard
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
All signs point to Brendan Rodgers being a future star for the Colorado Rockies and a monster season from Ryan McMahon in the upper levels of the minors has significantly improved his long-term outlook as well.
However, with DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado seemingly entrenched at three of the starting infield spots, the team will have some decisions to make once those two promising young bats are deemed MLB ready.
Meanwhile, the pitching side of the system was thinned this year with Jeff Hoffman, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland all stepping into key roles on the big league staff.
MiLB Player of the Year: IF Ryan McMahon, AA/AAA (Age: 22)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|119
|.355/.403/.583
|63 (20)
|88
|74
|11
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Yency Almonte, AA/AAA (Age: 23)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|21
|8-4
|2.91
|1.36
|52
|93
|111.1
18. Pittsburgh Pirates (Previous: 14)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Mitch Keller
|AA
|1
|2. OF Austin Meadows
|AAA
|1
|3. RHP Shane Baz
|ROK
|1
|4. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
|A+
|2
|5. SS Cole Tucker
|AA
|2
|6. LHP Taylor Hearn
|A+
|2
|7. 3B Will Craig
|A+
|2
|8. SS Kevin Newman
|AAA
|2
|9. 2B Kevin Kramer
|AA
|2
|10. RHP Steven Jennings
|ROK
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
The Pittsburgh Pirates began the year with the No. 6 farm system in our preseason rankings, so they've fallen quite a ways in nine months since that article was published.
While part of that was a result of Josh Bell and Tyler Glasnow exhausting their prospect status, disappointing seasons from Austin Meadows and Kevin Newman also played a role.
Having four picks in the first 72 of this year's draft allowed the front office to add right-handers Shane Baz and Steven Jennings to the organizational top 10, as well as outfielders Conner Uselton and Calvin Mitchell who were right on the fringe.
There's plenty of potential for them to climb back up, but for now, this isn't a top-tier system.
MiLB Player of the Year: OF Jordan Luplow, AA/AAA (Age: 23)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|117
|.302/.381/.527
|56 (23)
|56
|74
|5
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Steven Brault, AAA (Age: 25)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|20
|10-5
|1.94
|1.07
|44
|109
|120.1
17. Detroit Tigers (Previous: 24)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Franklin Perez
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Matt Manning
|A
|1
|3. RHP Beau Burrows
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Alex Faedo
|ROK
|2
|5. OF Christin Stewart
|AA
|2
|6. 3B Jeimer Candelario
|MLB
|2
|7. SS Isaac Paredes
|A
|2
|8. RHP Kyle Funkhouser
|A+
|2
|9. C Jake Rogers
|A+
|2
|10. OF Daz Cameron
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
The Detroit Tigers have finally begun a long-overdue rebuild as the last two months saw them trade away Justin Verlander, Justin Upton, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila.
Those moves brought an impressive prospect haul that included Franklin Perez, Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes, Jake Rogers and Daz Cameron as newcomers in the organizational top 10 as well as right-hander Grayson Long, who just missed the cut.
Pairing Perez with 2016 first-round pick Matt Manning gives the team two pitching prospects with ace-caliber upside atop the system and 2017 top pick Alex Faedo has that same kind of potential once he gets his pro career started.
With a seven spot climb, the Tigers are the biggest risers in our final farm system update.
MiLB Player of the Year: OF Christin Stewart, AA (Age: 23)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|136
|.256/.335/.501
|60 (28)
|86
|67
|3
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Austin Sodders, A+/AA (Age: 22)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|23
|11-5
|1.81
|0.96
|30
|122
|139.0
16. Toronto Blue Jays (Previous: 17)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|A+
|1
|2. SS Bo Bichette
|A+
|1
|3. OF Anthony Alford
|AAA
|1
|4. SS Logan Warmoth
|A-
|2
|5. RHP Sean Reid-Foley
|AA
|2
|6. RHP T.J. Zeuch
|A+
|2
|7. C Danny Jansen
|AAA
|2
|8. RHP Nate Pearson
|A-
|2
|9. OF Teoscar Hernandez
|MLB
|2
|10. IF/OF Lourdes Gurriel
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
The Toronto Blue Jays have two of the game's most dynamic offensive prospects in teenagers Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette and both saw their stock soar this season as they crushed older competition in their full-season debuts.
While guys like Rowdy Tellez, Sean Reid-Foley, Richard Urena and Jon Harris all turned in disappointing seasons, others like Danny Jansen, Ryan Borucki and deadline-addition Thomas Pannone enjoyed breakout performances.
That, coupled with top draft picks Logan Warmoth and Nate Pearson joining the organization, makes for a significantly different looking top 10 list than we saw heading into the season.
There's plenty of talent here, it's now a matter of those breakout prospects backing up their performance and some of the more highly regarded pitching prospects delivering on their potential for this system to make the jump into the top 10.
MiLB Player of the Year: SS Bo Bichette, A/A+ (Age: 19)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|110
|.362/.423/.565
|59 (14)
|74
|88
|22
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Ryan Borucki, A+/AA/AAA (Age: 23)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|26
|8-8
|2.93
|1.12
|36
|157
|150.1
15. Baltimore Orioles (Previous: 16)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. C Chance Sisco
|MLB
|1
|2. OF Austin Hays
|MLB
|1
|3. SS Ryan Mountcastle
|AA
|1
|4. LHP D.L. Hall
|ROK
|1
|5. LHP Tanner Scott
|AA
|2
|6. OF Cedric Mullins
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Hunter Harvey
|A
|2
|8. LHP Keegan Akin
|A+
|2
|9. LHP Zac Lowther
|A-
|2
|10. LHP Alex Wells
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
It's been a good year for the Baltimore Orioles as far as the farm system is concerned. They've climbed 10 spots since checking in at the No. 25 spot in our preseason rankings.
Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins turned in breakout seasons at the plate, Tanner Scott and Alex Wells did the same on the mound and the front office landed what many considered to be one of the biggest steals of the draft in left-hander D.L. Hall at No. 21 overall.
Throw in another solid step forward from catcher of the future Chance Sisco and a strong late-season return to the mound from the oft-injured Hunter Harvey and there's a lot to like about the current state of the Baltimore system.
MiLB Player of the Year: OF Austin Hays, A+/AA (Age: 22)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|128
|.329/.365/.593
|69 (32)
|95
|81
|5
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Alex Wells, A (Age: 20)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|25
|11-5
|2.38
|0.91
|10
|113
|140.0
14. Minnesota Twins (Previous: 15)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Nick Gordon
|AA
|1
|2. SS/CF Royce Lewis
|ROK
|1
|3. LHP Stephen Gonsalves
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Fernando Romero
|AA
|1
|5. SS Wander Javier
|ROK
|2
|6. RHP Brusdar Graterol
|ROK
|2
|7. OF Alex Kirilloff
|INJ
|2
|8. RHP Blayne Enlow
|ROK
|2
|9. OF Brent Rooker
|A+
|2
|10. C Mitch Garver
|MLB
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
Nick Gordon, Stephen Gonsalves and Fernando Romero could all be ready to make an impact at the MLB level next season and there's plenty of intriguing young talent on the rise ready to take their place atop the system.
That includes this year's No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis, shortstop Wander Javier who landed a club record $4 million bonus as part of the 2015 international free-agent class and impressed in his stateside debut this year and No. 35 overall pick this year Brent Rooker who posted a .930 OPS with 18 home runs in 63 games while reaching High-A after signing.
The one to watch is 19-year-old Brudsar Graterol who is finally healthy after Tommy John surgery delayed his U.S. debut and "might have the highest ceiling of any arm in the system" as MLB.com wrote.
MiLB Player of the Year: SS Jermaine Palacios, A/A+ (Age: 21)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|124
|.296/.333/.454
|44 (13)
|67
|82
|20
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Clark Beeker, A/A+ (Age: 24)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|23
|12-4
|2.63
|1.06
|23
|93
|143.2
13. Houston Astros (Previous: 10)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Kyle Tucker
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Forrest Whitley
|AA
|1
|3. RHP J.B. Bukauskas
|A-
|1
|4. OF Derek Fisher
|MLB
|1
|5. 1B/OF Yordan Alvarez
|A+
|2
|6. RHP Hector Perez
|A+
|2
|7. LHP Cionel Perez
|AA
|2
|8. 3B Colin Moran
|AAA
|2
|9. 3B J.D. Davis
|MLB
|2
|10. RHP David Paulino
|SUS
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Franklin Perez, C Jake Rogers, OF Daz Cameron
Farm System Update
The Justin Verlander trade cost the Houston Astros three top prospects and three spots in the rankings as Franklin Perez, Jake Rogers and Daz Cameron were sent to the Detroit Tigers.
This is still a deep system, though.
Kyle Tucker has the offensive tools to be a star, Forrest Whitley had as good a season as any pitching prospect in the league and Yordan Alvarez looks like one to watch after coming over from the Los Angeles Dodgers last August in exchange for reliever Josh Fields.
The development of 2017 first-round pick J.B. Bukauskas and touted international signing Cionel Perez could be what pushes this system back into the top 10 conversation.
MiLB Player of the Year: 1B A.J. Reed, AAA (Age: 24)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|127
|.261/.358/.525
|58 (34)
|104
|89
|0
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Rogelio Armenteros, AA/AAA (Age: 23)
|G/GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|24/20
|10-4
|2.04
|1.04
|38
|146
|123.2
12. Washington Nationals (Previous: 13)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Victor Robles
|MLB
|1
|2. OF Juan Soto
|A
|1
|3. SS Carter Kieboom
|A
|1
|4. RHP Erick Fedde
|MLB
|1
|5. OF Daniel Johnson
|A+
|2
|6. LHP Seth Romero
|A-
|2
|7. RHP Wil Crowe
|A-
|2
|8. OF Yasel Antuna
|ROK
|2
|9. SS Luis Garcia
|ROK
|2
|10. OF Andrew Stevenson
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
The Washington Nationals have four elite-level prospects in their system, including a player who looks to have all the makings of a future superstar in Victor Robles.
Beyond those four at the top of the rankings, there's a fairly significant drop-off, but the rest of the organization is not without some intriguing pieces.
Outfielder Daniel Johnson put together a 20/20 season with an .861 OPS in his full-season debut, left-hander Seth Romero would have been off the board long before the Nats took him at No. 25 overall if not for off-the-field concerns and 2016 international signings Yasel Antuna and Luis Garcia are already showing signs of living up to their combined $5.2 million bonus price tag.
MiLB Player of the Year: OF Victor Robles, A+/AA (Age: 20)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|114
|.300/.382/.493
|55 (10)
|47
|73
|27
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jaron Long, AA/AAA (Age: 26)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|26
|9-12
|3.61
|1.21
|31
|114
|164.1
11. St. Louis Cardinals (Previous: 11)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Alex Reyes
|INJ
|1
|2. C Carson Kelly
|MLB
|1
|3. RHP Jack Flaherty
|MLB
|1
|4. OF Tyler O'Neill
|AAA
|1
|5. OF Harrison Bader
|MLB
|2
|6. OF Magneuris Sierra
|AAA
|2
|7. RHP Sandy Alcantara
|MLB
|2
|8. RHP Dakota Hudson
|AAA
|2
|9. SS Delvin Perez
|ROK
|2
|10. RHP Zac Gallen
|AAA
|2
Graduated/Traded: RHP Luke Weaver
Farm System Update
Few teams are better at dipping into the farm system for immediate help than the St. Louis Cardinals and we've seen that once again this season as Paul DeJong has been one of the team's most productive hitters and a number of others have emerged as role players.
It will be interesting to see how the team handles the starting rotation and outfield situations going forward.
With Mike Leake traded and Lance Lynn headed for free agency, there will be two rotation spots open for Luke Weaver, Alex Reyes and Jack Flaherty.
As for the outfield, Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty are signed long-term, Tommy Pham has put together a breakout season and Randal Grichuk still flashes intriguing potential. But waiting in the wings is Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill and Magneuris Sierra who are all MLB-ready at this point.
MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Patrick Wisdom, AAA (Age: 26)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|127
|.243/.310/.507
|57 (31)
|89
|68
|2
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jack Flaherty, AA/AAA (Age: 21)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|25
|14-4
|2.18
|1.04
|35
|147
|148.2
10. Cincinnati Reds (Previous: 9)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. 3B Nick Senzel
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Hunter Greene
|ROK
|1
|3. OF Taylor Trammell
|A
|1
|4. RHP Tyler Mahle
|MLB
|1
|5. OF Jesse Winker
|MLB
|2
|6. RHP Vladimir Gutierrez
|A+
|2
|7. 2B Shed Long
|AA
|2
|8. SS Jeter Downs
|ROK
|2
|9. C Tyler Stephenson
|A
|2
|10. OF Jose Siri
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: SP Luis Castillo
Farm System Update
The Cincinnati Reds immediately became one of the biggest winners in this year's draft when Hunter Greene was still on the board for them at No. 2 overall and they followed that up by adding two intriguing bats in Jeter Downs and Stuart Fairchild.
Meanwhile, 2015 first-round pick Tyler Stephenson and 2016 first-round pick Taylor Trammell both took a step forward in their development and No. 1 prospect Nick Senzel backed up his standing as one of the top prospects in all of baseball.
The biggest questions for the Reds as they continue rebuilding are on the pitching side of things. The emergence of Luis Castillo and a breakout season from Tyler Mahle helps, but the long-term outlook of the rotation is still cloudy at best.
MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Nick Senzel, A+/AA (Age: 22)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|119
|.321/.391/.514
|57 (14)
|65
|81
|14
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Tyler Mahle, AA/AAA (Age: 22)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|24
|10-7
|2.06
|0.96
|30
|138
|144.1
9. Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous: 12)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Walker Buehler
|MLB
|1
|2. OF Alex Verdugo
|MLB
|1
|3. RHP Yadier Alvarez
|AA
|1
|4. OF Yusniel Diaz
|AA
|1
|5. OF Jeren Kendall
|A
|2
|6. RHP Mitchell White
|AA
|2
|7. C Keibert Ruiz
|A+
|2
|8. RHP Jordan Sheffield
|A+
|2
|9. C Will Smith
|AA
|2
|10. OF Starling Heredia
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers climb three spots thanks to the continued rise of Walker Buehler and strong seasons from big-ticket international signings Yusniel Diaz and Starling Heredia—among other things.
Keibert Ruiz was also one of the biggest breakout prospects of 2017 as he hit .316 with an .813 OPS and 33 extra-base hits as a 19-year-old while reaching High-A. With Francisco Mejia, Chance Sisco and Carson Kelly all ready to make the jump to the majors he could quickly take over as the top catching prospect in baseball.
The fact that the Dodgers were able to graduate Cody Bellinger from the prospect ranks this year and still hold onto a spot inside the top 10 speaks to the depth of high-ceiling talent within the organization.
MiLB Player of the Year: OF Alex Verdugo, AAA (Age: 21)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|117
|.314/.389/.436
|37 (6)
|62
|67
|9
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Caleb Ferguson, A+ (Age: 20)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|24
|9-4
|2.87
|1.37
|55
|140
|122.1
8. Oakland Athletics (Previous: 8)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Franklin Barreto
|MLB
|1
|2. LHP A.J. Puk
|AA
|1
|3. OF Austin Beck
|ROK
|1
|4. LHP Jesus Luzardo
|A-
|1
|5. IF/OF Jorge Mateo
|AA
|2
|6. RHP James Kaprielian
|INJ
|2
|7. C Sean Murphy
|AA
|2
|8. RHP Logan Shore
|A+
|2
|9. OF Lazaro Armenteros
|ROK
|2
|10. RHP Grant Holmes
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: 3B Matt Chapman, SP Daniel Gossett
Farm System Update
The Oakland Athletics were as busy as any seller at this year's trade deadline, pulling off a pair of major trades to turn Sonny Gray, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson into prospects.
The haul from those deals included 19-year-old Jesus Luzardo who was dominant in short-season ball, speedy Jorge Mateo and a pair of injury returnees who could turn into significant long-term pieces in right-hander James Kaprielian and outfielder Dustin Fowler.
Catcher Sean Murphy also looks like a prospect worth keeping an eye on as the 2016 third-round pick has flashed some intriguing offensive tools to go along with the stellar defensive work that was his calling card at Wright State.
With team president Billy Beane openly committing to a "full rebuild" this farm system will be under close scrutiny in the upcoming years.
MiLB Player of the Year: OF Brett Siddall, A+ (Age: 22)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|117
|.300/.365/.495
|44 (21)
|68
|78
|3
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Dalton Sawyer, A/A+/AAA (Age: 23)
|G/GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|27/21
|9-9
|3.58
|1.22
|47
|140
|130.2
7. Philadelphia Phillies (Previous: 6)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Mickey Moniak
|A
|1
|2. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|A+
|1
|3. OF Adam Haseley
|A
|1
|4. 2B Scott Kingery
|AAA
|1
|5. SS J.P. Crawford
|MLB
|1
|6. RHP Franklyn Kilome
|AA
|2
|7. RHP Adonis Medina
|A
|2
|8. C Jorge Alfaro
|MLB
|2
|9. LHP JoJo Romero
|A+
|2
|10. LHP Ranger Suarez
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: OF Nick Williams, *LF Rhys Hoskins
Farm System Update
It's been an interesting year for the Philadelphia Phillies farm system, to say the least.
Prospects like J.P. Crawford, Jorge Alfaro, Jake Thompson and Roman Quinn who were expected to be a big part of the team's rebuilding efforts at the MLB level by now have been non-factors to this point.
However, slugger Rhys Hoskins has taken the league by storm and other breakout prospects have made a name for themselves as well down on the farm as Scott Kingery and Sixto Sanchez are now consensus top 100 prospects and others like Franklyn Kilome and Adonis Medina are clearly trending up.
If you collect enough good, young talent things have a way of working themselves out. Things might not be going how the front office expected, but there's still plenty of reason for optimism in Philadelphia.
MiLB Player of the Year: 2B Scott Kingery, AA/AAA (Age: 23)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|132
|.304/.359/.530
|63 (26)
|65
|103
|29
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP JoJo Romero, A/A+ (Age: 21)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|23
|10-3
|2.16
|1.09
|36
|128
|129.0
6. Tampa Bay Rays (Previous: 5)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. RHP Brent Honeywell
|AAA
|1
|2. SS Willy Adames
|AAA
|1
|3. 1B/LHP Brendan McKay
|A-
|1
|4. OF Jesus Sanchez
|A
|1
|5. 1B/OF Jake Bauers
|AAA
|1
|6. RHP Jose De Leon
|AAA
|1
|7. OF Joshua Lowe
|A
|2
|8. SS Wander Franco
|ROK
|2
|9. OF Garrett Whitley
|A
|2
|10. SS Lucius Fox
|A+
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
The Tampa Bay Rays system will take a hit once Brent Honeywell, Willy Adames and Jake Bauers move on to the majors—presumably sometime early next season.
For now, that trio is a key part of a system that is knocking on the door for a spot inside the top five in these rankings.
Two-way standout Brendan McKay and breakout teenager Jesus Sanchez give the team two more consensus top 100 prospects, and if Jose De Leon could ever find a way to stay healthy he still has legitimate No. 2 starter upside as well.
Shortstop Wander Franco will be one to watch as he signed for a $3.825 million bonus in July after being ranked as the No. 1 international prospect in this year's class by MLB.com.
MiLB Player of the Year: OF Jesus Sanchez, A (Age: 19)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|117
|.305/.348/.478
|48 (15)
|82
|81
|7
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Yonny Chirinos, AA/AAA (Age: 23)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|26
|13-5
|2.73
|0.97
|26
|141
|168.1
5. Milwaukee Brewers (Previous: 4)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. CF Lewis Brinson
|AAA
|1
|2. OF Corey Ray
|A+
|1
|3. 2B/OF Keston Hiura
|A
|1
|4. RHP Luis Ortiz
|AA
|1
|5. IF Isan Diaz
|A+
|1
|6. RHP Brandon Woodruff
|MLB
|1
|7. RHP Corbin Burnes
|AA
|1
|8. RHP Freddy Peralta
|AA
|2
|9. OF Tristen Lutz
|ROK
|2
|10. OF Brett Phillips
|MLB
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
The Milwaukee Brewers resisted the urge to sell the farm for a better chance at contending this season and despite that, they're still very much in the NL Central and NL wild-card races.
Lewis Brinson struggled in his first taste of MLB action and didn't make the impact this year that many expected him to, but he still has the potential to be a five-tool threat in center field.
Luis Ortiz, Brandon Woodruff and breakout prospect Corbin Burnes should all factor into the big league rotation plans in the near future and Freddy Peralta has pushed his way into that conversation as well.
The Brewers don't have the same elite-level talent of the organizations still to come in these rankings, but in terms of quality prospect depth, they're as deep as any team in the league.
MiLB Player of the Year: OF Brett Phillips, AAA (Age: 23)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|105
|.305/.377/.567
|52 (19)
|78
|79
|9
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Corbin Burnes, A+/AA (Age: 22)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|26
|8-3
|1.67
|0.95
|36
|140
|145.2
4. San Diego Padres (Previous: 7)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|ROK
|1
|2. RHP Cal Quantrill
|AA
|1
|3. SS Fernando Tatis Jr.
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Anderson Espinoza
|INJ
|1
|5. 2B Luis Urias
|AA
|1
|6. RHP Michel Baez
|A
|1
|7. LHP Adrian Morejon
|A
|1
|8. LHP Eric Lauer
|AA
|2
|9. 1B Josh Naylor
|AA
|2
|10. LHP Joey Lucchesi
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: None
Farm System Update
Despite graduating Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe to the MLB ranks and losing Anderson Espinosa for the year to Tommy John surgery, the San Diego Padres have climbed nine spots from their preseason rank.
Adding MacKenzie Gore in the draft certainly helped, but the rise of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Michel Baez from fringe top 10 prospects in the organization to legitimate top 100 prospects leaguewide has played an even bigger role. A strong first full season back from Tommy John surgery for Cal Quantrill has also elevated his stock considerably.
When preseason top 100 prospect lists go out next season it wouldn't be at all surprising to see as many as seven Padres players included.
MiLB Player of the Year: SS Fernando Tatis Jr., A/AA (Age: 18)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|131
|.278/.379/.498
|56 (22)
|75
|84
|32
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Joey Lucchesi, A+/AA (Age: 24)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|23
|11-7
|2.20
|0.97
|33
|148
|139.0
3. New York Yankees (Previous: 3)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Gleyber Torres
|INJ
|1
|2. OF Clint Frazier
|MLB
|1
|3. RHP Chance Adams
|AAA
|1
|4. OF Estevan Florial
|A+
|1
|5. LHP Justus Sheffield
|AA
|1
|6. 3B Miguel Andujar
|AAA
|1
|7. RHP Domingo Acevedo
|AAA
|1
|8. RHP Albert Abreu
|A+
|2
|9. RHP Freicer Perez
|A
|2
|10. 2B Nick Solak
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: IF Tyler Wade
Farm System Update
The New York Yankees has the No. 1 farm system in our preseason rankings.
Despite trading away Blake Rutherford, Jorge Mateo, James Kaprielian and Dustin Fowler and graduating Aaron Judge from that preseason list, they still hold onto the No. 3 spot.
Chance Adams has backed up his 2016 breakout performance to emerge as one of the league's top pitching prospects and Estevan Florial was the out-of-nowhere breakout prospect of 2017, helping to offset the aforementioned departures.
Players like Jorge Guzman, Nick Solak, Dillon Tate, Taylor Widener and 2017 draft picks Clarke Schmidt and Matt Sauer who just missed the cut would easily crack the top 10 for several other teams.
MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Miguel Andujar, AA/AAA (Age: 22)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|125
|.315/.352/.498
|54 (16)
|82
|66
|5
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Chance Adams, AA/AAA (Age: 23)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|27
|15-5
|2.45
|1.08
|58
|135
|150.1
2. Chicago White Sox (Previous: 1)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Eloy Jimenez
|AA
|1
|2. RHP Michael Kopech
|AAA
|1
|3. OF Luis Robert
|ROK
|1
|4. OF Blake Rutherford
|A
|1
|5. RHP Dylan Cease
|A
|1
|6. RHP Lucas Giolito
|MLB
|1
|7. RHP Alec Hansen
|AA
|1
|8. RHP Dane Dunning
|A+
|2
|9. C Zack Collins
|AA
|2
|10. 3B Jake Burger
|A
|2
Graduated/Traded: 2B Yoan Moncada, SP Reynaldo Lopez
Farm System Update
The Chicago White Sox staked claim to the No. 1 spot last time we updated our farm system rankings immediately following the non-waiver trade deadline, but they've since seen Yoan Moncada and Reynaldo Lopez exhaust their prospect status.
It speaks to the depth of this system that subtracting Moncada from the equation—a player many considered to be the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball—only cost them one spot in the rankings.
Michael Kopech, Alec Hansen and Dane Dunning all had terrific seasons in the minors and Lucas Giolito has looked sharp in four starts since joining the big league rotation.
Add Lopez to that group along with guys like Carson Fulmer, Jordan Stephens, Jordan Guerrero, Ian Clarkin and A.J. Puckett and there's no shortage of future rotation candidates.
We might see Eloy Jimenez and Kopech as the highest-ranking prospect duo in the league to start next season.
MiLB Player of the Year: C Seby Zavala, A/A+ (Age: 24)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|107
|.282/.353/.499
|42 (21)
|72
|63
|1
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Alec Hansen, A/A+/AA (Age: 22)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|26
|11-8
|2.80
|1.17
|51
|191
|141.1
1. Atlanta Braves (Previous: 2)
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. OF Ronald Acuna
|AAA
|1
|2. LHP Kolby Allard
|AA
|1
|3. RHP Mike Soroka
|AA
|1
|4. RHP Kyle Wright
|A+
|1
|5. SS Kevin Maitan
|ROK
|1
|6. RHP Ian Anderson
|A
|1
|7. LHP Luiz Gohara
|MLB
|1
|8. LHP Joey Wentz
|A
|2
|9. OF Cristian Pache
|A
|2
|10. 3B Austin Riley
|AA
|2
Graduated/Traded: 2B Ozzie Albies
Farm System Update
Even with Ozzie Albies moving on to the majors, the Atlanta Braves still manage to jump the Chicago White Sox to close out the season as our No. 1-ranked farm system.
There wasn't a more impressive player in the minors this season than Ronald Acuna, forget the fact that he's still only 19 years old. He might not break camp with the team next spring, but all signs point to him arriving in the majors at some point in 2018.
Behind him, the organization is absolutely stacked with pitching prospects.
Kolby Allard, Mike Soroka, Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson are all consensus top 100 arms with Luiz Gohara and Joey Wentz in that conversation as well.
Not to be forgotten, the teenage duo of Kevin Maitan and Cristian Pache might not have put up the same numbers that Acuna did, but they both have considerable ceilings in their own right.
Gohara became the latest top prospect to make the leap to Atlanta when rosters expanded and there figures to be a steady wave of young talent arriving in the majors in the years to come.
MiLB Player of the Year: OF Ronald Acuna, A+/AA/AAA (Age: 19)
|G
|BA/OBP/SLG
|XBH (HR)
|RBI
|R
|SB
|139
|.325/.374/.522
|60 (21)
|82
|88
|44
MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Joey Wentz, A (Age: 19)
|GS
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|BB
|K
|IP
|26
|8-3
|2.60
|1.10
|46
|152
|131.2
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Monday's games.