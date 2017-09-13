    Re-Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems at the End of 2017's MiLB Season

    Joel Reuter
September 13, 2017

    Re-Ranking All 30 MLB Farm Systems at the End of 2017's MiLB Season

      Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna
      Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

      The 2017 MiLB regular season is over, and each league's respective postseason is already underway.

      With that in mind, it seems like the perfect time for one final look at where all 30 MLB farm systems rank, as well as an updated look at each team's top 10 prospects.

      The following factors helped determine the rankings of players and teams:

      • Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill set and overall tools are often a better indication of what kind of player a guy will be.
      • Talent (Player): As for guys in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through at the big league level, production and current talent are the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
      • Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but having a deep farm system from top to bottom is the way to build a sustainable contender. The overall depth and level of talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
      • High-End Talent (Team): That being said, there is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact at the big league level and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker of sorts when two teams were close in the rankings.

      We've incorporated a tier system to help differentiate between levels of talent. Here's a quick explanation: 

      • Tier 1: Prospects who have an elite skill set and legitimate All-Star potential. These are the guys who would receive consideration for a spot on leaguewide top-100 prospect lists.
      • Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming at least a contributor at the MLB level. This is where most prospects on the following list will fall.
      • Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young prospects who are still too raw to project any higher. Having one of these players ranked among your top 10 prospects is a good indication of a thin system.

      We capped that with a quick rundown of each farm system and each team's MiLB Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.

                  

      Note: Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins (114 AB), Cleveland Indians third baseman Yandy Diaz (123 AB) and New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith (109 AB) and shortstop Amed Rosario (117 AB) are technically still prospects, but since all four are in line to exceed the rookie-eligibility limit of 130 at-bats before the season is over, they were excluded from these rankings.

      The graduated/traded section refers to players who have departed the organizational list since the rankings were last updated on Aug. 1.

    30. Los Angeles Angels (Previous: 30)

      Matt Thaiss
      Matt Thaiss
Rob Tringali/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. OF Jahmai JonesA+2
      2. OF Jo AdellROK2
      3. 1B Matt ThaissAA2
      4. RHP Griffin CanningROK2
      5. RHP Jaime BarriaAAA2
      6. OF Brandon MarshROK2
      7. C Taylor WardAA2
      8. RHP Jesus CastilloAA2
      9. RHP Chris RodriguezA3
      10. OF Jacob PearsonROK3

      Graduated/Traded: RHP Grayson Long

                             

      Farm System Update

      Slowly but surely, the Los Angeles Angels are using the draft to build what has long been one of the league's worst farm systems.

      Toolsy outfielder Jo Adell and polished collegiate right-hander Griffin Canning headlined this year's draft haul, and they join 2015 top picks Taylor Ward and Jahmai Jones and 2016 top picks Matt Thaiss and Brandon Marsh to give the organization intriguing top-end talent.

      The front office also did well to add Justin Upton and Brandon Phillips in August without mortgaging much in the way of prospect talent.

             

      MiLB Player of the Year: CF Jahmai Jones, A/A+ (Age: 20)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      127.282/.348/.44650 (14)478627

                 

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jaime Barria, A+/AA/AAA (Age: 21)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      267-92.801.0731117141.2

    29. Kansas City Royals (Previous: 29)

      Foster Griffin
      Foster Griffin
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. 1B Nick PrattoROK2
      2. OF Khalil LeeA2
      3. LHP Foster GriffinAA2
      4. RHP Josh StaumontAA2
      5. 3B Hunter DozierAAA2
      6. LHP Eric SkoglundMLB2
      7. SS Nicky LopezAA2
      8. C M.J. MelendezROK2
      9. OF Seuly MatiasROK3
      10. RHP Scott BlewettA+3

      Graduated/Traded: RHP Jake Junis

                     

      Farm System Update

      The decision to hang on to upcoming free agents Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain and Jason Vargas at the trade deadline is one that could come back to haunt the Kansas City Royals.

      They could still pick up draft-pick compensation if one or more of those guys is extended a qualifying offer, but they left a sizable prospect haul on the table in hopes of making one last playoff run with this core.

      Khalil Lee has significant offensive upside and enjoyed a breakout season in Single-A after going in the third round of the 2016 draft. He joins 2017 first-round pick Nick Pratto and Futures Game participant Foster Griffin as the headliners of a thin system.

                   

      MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Emmanuel Rivera, A (Age: 21)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      122.310/.364/.46844 (12)72608

                      

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Foster Griffin, A+/AA (Age: 22)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2815-73.351.2754141161.1

    28. Miami Marlins (Previous: 28)

      Brian Anderson
      Brian Anderson
Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. LHP Braxton GarrettINJ1
      2. LHP Trevor RogersROK2
      3. 3B Brian AndersonMLB2
      4. LHP Dillon PetersMLB2
      5. 3B James NelsonA2
      6. RHP Tyler KolekROK2
      7. OF Brian MillerA2
      8. RHP Merandy GonzalezA+2
      9. OF Brayan HernandezA-2
      10. 3B Joe DunandA-3

      Graduated/Traded: None

                         

      Farm System Update

      The Miami Marlins haven't had the best luck with top-prospect health in recent years as Tyler Kolek (2014 draft, No. 2 overall) and Braxton Garrett (2016 draft, No. 7 overall) both underwent Tommy John surgery.

      With the development of those two potentially elite prospects stalled, slugging third baseman Brian Anderson and left-hander Dillon Peters have taken over as the team's top performing prospects. They could both step into key roles with the MLB club next season.

      Adding right-hander Merandy Gonzalez (for AJ Ramos) and outfielder Brayan Hernandez (for David Phelps) in July trades added further depth to the system. The team also brought in a nice haul of talent in this year's draft.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Brian Anderson, AA/AAA (Age: 24)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      120.275/.361/.49246 (22)81741

               

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Trevor Richards, A+/AA (Age: 24)

      G/GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      27/2512-112.531.0330158146.0

    27. New York Mets (Previous: 20)

      Tomas Nido
      Tomas Nido
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. LHP David PetersonA-2
      2. SS Andres GimenezA2
      3. RHP Justin DunnA+2
      4. LHP Thomas SzapuckiINJ2
      5. C Tomas NidoAA2
      6. OF Desmond LindsayA2
      7. RHP Chris FlexenMLB2
      8. RHP Jordan HumphreysINJ2
      9. RHP Marcos MolinaAA2
      10. 3B Mark VientosROK2

      Graduated/Traded: *SS Amed Rosario, *1B Dominic Smith 

                                 

      Farm System Update

      With shortstop Amed Rosario and first baseman Dominic Smith each on his way to exceeding rookie eligibility limits, the New York Mets farm system is now without a top-tier prospect.

      Left-hander David Peterson has a chance to make that leap after going No. 20 overall in this year's draft. The same goes for fellow southpaw Thomas Szapucki if he can stay healthy, and 2016 first-round pick Justin Dunn if he can harness his power stuff.

      For now, they drop toward the bottom of the farm system totem pole. There's decent pitching depth throughout the organization, and catcher Tomas Nido looks like a potential future starter, but they're sorely lacking in high-end talent.

                    

      MiLB Player of the Year: 1B Dominic Smith, AAA (Age: 22)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      114.330/.386/.51952 (16)76771

          

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jordan Humphreys, A/A+ (Age: 21)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      1310-11.790.87128380.2

    26. San Francisco Giants (Previous: 26)

      Christian Arroyo
      Christian Arroyo
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. IF Christian ArroyoAAA1
      2. 1B/OF Chris ShawAAA2
      3. OF Bryan ReynoldsA+2
      4. OF Heliot RamosROK2
      5. RHP Tyler BeedeAAA2
      6. OF Sandro FabianA2
      7. C/1B Aramis GarciaA+2
      8. OF Austin SlaterMLB2
      9. OF Steven DuggarA+2
      10. OF Heath QuinnA+2

      Graduated/Traded: None

                   

      Farm System Update

      An already thin San Francisco Giants farm system has seen a disappointing season from Tyler Beede and an injury-plagued campaign from Christian Arroyo take a further bite out of their long-term outlook.

      However, slugger Chris Shaw has been a bright spot. He should be ready to push for the starting left field job next season after raking against upper-level pitching this year.

      High-ceiling 18-year-old outfielder Heliot Ramos and 19-year-old Sandro Fabian both have significant upside, but the organization is lacking in pitching talent and MLB-ready impact talent in general beyond Shaw.

                      

      MiLB Player of the Year: 1B/OF Chris Shaw, AA/AAA (Age: 23)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      125.292/.346/.52560 (24)79580

               

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Garrett Williams A/A+ (Age: 22)

      G/GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      18/166-52.321.26359697.0

    25. Chicago Cubs (Previous: 25)

      Victor Caratini
      Victor Caratini
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. RHP Oscar De La CruzA+1
      2. RHP Jose AlbertosA-2
      3. RHP Adbert AlzolayAA2
      4. RHP Alex LangeROK2
      5. RHP Thomas HatchA+2
      6. C Victor CaratiniMLB2
      7. SS Aramis AdemanA-2
      8. LHP Brendon LittleA-2
      9. OF Mark ZagunisAAA2
      10. RHP Jen-Ho TsengAAA2

      Graduated/Traded: None

             

      Farm System Update

      The Chicago Cubs traded away several prospects to acquire controllable pitchers Jose Quintana and Justin Wilson this summer—most notably Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, Jemier Candelario and Isaac Paredes.

      There's still plenty of talent in the system, but the bulk of it is in the form of lower-level arms that are still at least a few years from making an impact at the big league level.

      Catcher Victor Caratini should step into the backup catcher job behind Willson Contreras next season and right-hander Adbert Alzolay could push for a promotion as well after an uptick in his stuff led to a breakout season and allowed him to reach the Double-A level for the first time.

             

      MiLB Player of the Year: C Victor Caratini, AAA (Age: 24)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      83.342/.393/.55840 (10)61501

           

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jen-Ho Tseng, AA/AAA (Age: 22)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2413-42.541.1438122145.1

    24. Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous: 27)

      Anthony Banda
      Anthony Banda
Stephen Lam/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. 1B Pavin SmithA-1
      2. RHP Jon DuplantierA+1
      3. RHP Taylor ClarkeAAA2
      4. OF Marcus WilsonA2
      5. LHP Anthony BandaAAA2
      6. IF Domingo LeybaAA2
      7. SS Jasrado ChisholmA2
      8. 3B Drew EllisA-2
      9. C Daulton VarshoA-2
      10. RHP Matt TaborROK2

      Graduated/Traded: None

             

      Farm System Update

      Thanks in large part to the emergence of 2016 third-round pick Jon Duplantier as a top-tier prospect the Arizona Diamondbacks were able to climb three spots in the rankings.

      It will be interesting to see what the team does with Anthony Banda and Taylor Clarke, as both pitchers have the stuff to start at the next level and little left to prove in the minors. However, the MLB rotation is crowded with controllable arms so one or both could eventually wind up as trade chips.

      Focusing on college bats in this year's draft gave the system a trio of newcomers to the organizational top 10—Pavin Smith, Drew Ellis and Daulton Varsho—and if the early returns are any indication they could all move quickly.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: 1B/OF Christian Walker, AAA (Age: 26)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      133.309/.382/.59775 (32)1141045

           

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jon Duplantier, A/A+ (Age: 23)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2412-31.390.9842165136.0

    23. Boston Red Sox (Previous: 22)

      Sam Travis
      Sam Travis
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. LHP Jay GroomeA1
      2. 3B Michael ChavisAA1
      3. 1B Sam TravisMLB2
      4. RHP Bryan MataA2
      5. RHP Mike ShawarynA+2
      6. 1B Josh OckimeyAA2
      7. RHP Tanner HouckA-2
      8. RHP Alex ScherffROK2
      9. RHP Roniel RaudesA+2
      10. C Daniel FloresROK2

      Graduated/Traded: 3B Rafael Devers

             

      Farm System Update

      With Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech traded in the Chris Sale deal and both Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers graduating to the big leagues, there's not much left at the top of the Boston Red Sox system.

      A breakout season from 2014 first-round pick Michael Chavis gives them a new top position-player prospect. Sam Travis is not far behind as he could challenge for the starting first base job next spring with Mitch Moreland headed for free agency.

      The development of a number of lower-level arms will ultimately determine how quickly this system climbs back up the rankings. Jay Groome, Bryan Mata, Mike Shawaryn, Roniel Raudes and 2016 draft picks Tanner Houck and Alex Scherff all have top-tier upside.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Michael Chavis, A+/AA (Age: 22)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      126.282/.347/.56368 (31)94892

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Dedgar Jimenez, A+/AA (Age: 21)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2515-33.021.2541118146.0

    22. Seattle Mariners (Previous: 23)

      Thyago Vieira
      Thyago Vieira
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. OF Kyle LewisA+1
      2. 1B Evan WhiteA-1
      3. RHP Nick NeidertAA2
      4. RHP Andrew MooreAAA2
      5. RHP Sam CarlsonROK2
      6. OF Braden BishopAA2
      7. RP Thyago VieiraAAA2
      8. 1B Dan VogelbachAAA2
      9. SS Christopher TorresA-2
      10. OF Julio RodriguezROK2

      Graduated/Traded: None

            

      Farm System Update

      Looking back at our preseason farm system rankings, the Seattle Mariners have since traded away Tyler O'Neill (No. 1 prospect), Luiz Gohara (No. 3), Drew Jackson (No. 9) and Brayan Hernandez (No. 10) while also graduating Mitch Haniger (No. 5) to the majors.

      That's a lot of turnover at the top of the system, but they did well to restock with the additions of Evan White and Sam Carlson through the draft and Julio Rodriguez on the international market. A breakout season from Braden Bishop and another step forward by Nick Neidert also helped.

      General manager Jerry Dipoto is certainly not shy when it comes to the trade market so another busy offseason wouldn't be the least bit surprising, especially if a postseason drought that stretches back to 2001 continues.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: CF Braden Bishop, A+/AA (Age: 24)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      119.306/.393/.41341 (3)438922

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Nick Neidert, A+/AA (Age: 20)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2511-63.451.1722122127.2

    21. Texas Rangers (Previous: 21)

      Yohander Mendez
      Yohander Mendez
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. OF Leody TaverasA1
      2. 2B Willie CalhounMLB1
      3. LHP Yohander MendezMLB1
      4. 1B Ronald GuzmanAAA2
      5. OF Bubba ThompsonROK2
      6. LHP Cole RagansA-2
      7. 1B/OF Yanio PerezA+2
      8. RHP Hans CrouseROK2
      9. RHP Ariel JuradoAA2
      10. SS Chris SeiseA-2

      Graduated/Traded: None

                    

      Farm System Update

      After selling off significant prospect talent in recent years to acquire the likes of Cole Hamels and Jonathan Lucroy, the Texas Rangers were on the other end of the trade market this summer.

      Flipping Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers netted the club a potential big bat in Willie Calhoun and two others prospects, including right-hander in A.J. Alexy who just missed the top 10 cut.

      Calhoun earned a September call-up just two months after joining the organization and he'll likely push for a spot on the Opening Day roster next spring, along with first baseman Ronald Guzman and starter Yohander Mendez.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: 1B Ronald Guzman, AAA (Age: 22)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      125.298/.372/.43437 (12)62784

             

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Kyle Cody, A/A+ (Age: 23)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      239-62.641.1543136126.0

    20. Cleveland Indians (Previous: 19)

      Francisco Mejia
      Francisco Mejia
Tim Warner/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. C Francisco MejiaMLB1
      2. RHP Triston McKenzieA+1
      3. 1B Bobby BradleyAA1
      4. SS Yu-Cheng ChangAA2
      5. 3B Nolan JonesA-2
      6. OF Quentin HolmesROK2
      7. SS Willi CastroA+2
      8. RHP Shane BieberAA2
      9. RHP Aaron CivaleA+2
      10. OF Will BensonA-2

      Graduated/Traded: *3B Yandy Diaz

            

      Farm System Update

      The Cleveland Indians system is not exactly loaded with top-tier talent, but they have two legitimately elite prospects in catcher Francisco Mejia and right-hander Triston McKenzie.

      Slugger Bobby Bradley also earns a tier-one trade as he's launched 79 home runs over the past three seasons and shortstop Yu-Cheng Chang opened some eyes this season with a .774 OPS and 24 home runs in Double-A.

      With a big league team that's built to win now, someone like Chang who's blocked at the next level and really any pitching prospect outside of McKenzie could be used as trade chips to further bolster the team's title chances in the short term.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: C Eric Haase, AA/AAA (Age: 24)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      97.260/.352/.57849 (27)61604

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Triston McKenzie, A+ (Age: 20)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2512-63.461.0545186143.0

    19. Colorado Rockies (Previous: 18)

      Ryan McMahon
      Ryan McMahon
Chris Coduto/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. SS Brendan RodgersA+1
      2. 3B Ryan McMahonMLB1
      3. RHP Riley PintA1
      4. 3B Colton WelkerA2
      5. RHP Peter LambertA+2
      6. 3B Ryan ViladeROK2
      7. SS Garrett HampsonA+2
      8. RHP Ryan CastellaniAA2
      9. RHP Yency AlmonteAAA2
      10. LHP Sam HowardAAA2

      Graduated/Traded: None

            

      Farm System Update

      All signs point to Brendan Rodgers being a future star for the Colorado Rockies and a monster season from Ryan McMahon in the upper levels of the minors has significantly improved his long-term outlook as well.

      However, with DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado seemingly entrenched at three of the starting infield spots, the team will have some decisions to make once those two promising young bats are deemed MLB ready.

      Meanwhile, the pitching side of the system was thinned this year with Jeff Hoffman, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland all stepping into key roles on the big league staff.

             

      MiLB Player of the Year: IF Ryan McMahon, AA/AAA (Age: 22)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      119.355/.403/.58363 (20)887411

             

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Yency Almonte, AA/AAA (Age: 23)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      218-42.911.365293111.1

    18. Pittsburgh Pirates (Previous: 14)

      Austin Meadows
      Austin Meadows
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. RHP Mitch KellerAA1
      2. OF Austin MeadowsAAA1
      3. RHP Shane BazROK1
      4. 3B Ke'Bryan HayesA+2
      5. SS Cole TuckerAA2
      6. LHP Taylor HearnA+2
      7. 3B Will CraigA+2
      8. SS Kevin NewmanAAA2
      9. 2B Kevin KramerAA2
      10. RHP Steven JenningsROK2

      Graduated/Traded: None

                     

      Farm System Update

      The Pittsburgh Pirates began the year with the No. 6 farm system in our preseason rankings, so they've fallen quite a ways in nine months since that article was published.

      While part of that was a result of Josh Bell and Tyler Glasnow exhausting their prospect status, disappointing seasons from Austin Meadows and Kevin Newman also played a role.

      Having four picks in the first 72 of this year's draft allowed the front office to add right-handers Shane Baz and Steven Jennings to the organizational top 10, as well as outfielders Conner Uselton and Calvin Mitchell who were right on the fringe.

      There's plenty of potential for them to climb back up, but for now, this isn't a top-tier system.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: OF Jordan Luplow, AA/AAA (Age: 23)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      117.302/.381/.52756 (23)56745

             

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Steven Brault, AAA (Age: 25)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2010-51.941.0744109120.1

    17. Detroit Tigers (Previous: 24)

      Beau Burrows
      Beau Burrows
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. RHP Franklin PerezAA1
      2. RHP Matt ManningA1
      3. RHP Beau BurrowsAA1
      4. RHP Alex FaedoROK2
      5. OF Christin StewartAA2
      6. 3B Jeimer CandelarioMLB2
      7. SS Isaac ParedesA2
      8. RHP Kyle FunkhouserA+2
      9. C Jake RogersA+2
      10. OF Daz CameronA2

      Graduated/Traded: None

             

      Farm System Update

      The Detroit Tigers have finally begun a long-overdue rebuild as the last two months saw them trade away Justin Verlander, Justin Upton, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila.

      Those moves brought an impressive prospect haul that included Franklin Perez, Jeimer Candelario, Isaac Paredes, Jake Rogers and Daz Cameron as newcomers in the organizational top 10 as well as right-hander Grayson Long, who just missed the cut.

      Pairing Perez with 2016 first-round pick Matt Manning gives the team two pitching prospects with ace-caliber upside atop the system and 2017 top pick Alex Faedo has that same kind of potential once he gets his pro career started.

      With a seven spot climb, the Tigers are the biggest risers in our final farm system update.

             

      MiLB Player of the Year: OF Christin Stewart, AA (Age: 23)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      136.256/.335/.50160 (28)86673

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Austin Sodders, A+/AA (Age: 22)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2311-51.810.9630122139.0

    16. Toronto Blue Jays (Previous: 17)

      Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
      Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.A+1
      2. SS Bo BichetteA+1
      3. OF Anthony AlfordAAA1
      4. SS Logan WarmothA-2
      5. RHP Sean Reid-FoleyAA2
      6. RHP T.J. ZeuchA+2
      7. C Danny JansenAAA2
      8. RHP Nate PearsonA-2
      9. OF Teoscar HernandezMLB2
      10. IF/OF Lourdes GurrielAA2

      Graduated/Traded: None

                  

      Farm System Update

      The Toronto Blue Jays have two of the game's most dynamic offensive prospects in teenagers Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette and both saw their stock soar this season as they crushed older competition in their full-season debuts.

      While guys like Rowdy Tellez, Sean Reid-Foley, Richard Urena and Jon Harris all turned in disappointing seasons, others like Danny Jansen, Ryan Borucki and deadline-addition Thomas Pannone enjoyed breakout performances.

      That, coupled with top draft picks Logan Warmoth and Nate Pearson joining the organization, makes for a significantly different looking top 10 list than we saw heading into the season.

      There's plenty of talent here, it's now a matter of those breakout prospects backing up their performance and some of the more highly regarded pitching prospects delivering on their potential for this system to make the jump into the top 10.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: SS Bo Bichette, A/A+ (Age: 19)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      110.362/.423/.56559 (14)748822

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Ryan Borucki, A+/AA/AAA (Age: 23)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      268-82.931.1236157150.1

    15. Baltimore Orioles (Previous: 16)

      Chance Sisco
      Chance Sisco
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. C Chance SiscoMLB1
      2. OF Austin HaysMLB1
      3. SS Ryan MountcastleAA1
      4. LHP D.L. HallROK1
      5. LHP Tanner ScottAA2
      6. OF Cedric MullinsAA2
      7. RHP Hunter HarveyA2
      8. LHP Keegan AkinA+2
      9. LHP Zac LowtherA-2
      10. LHP Alex WellsA2

      Graduated/Traded: None

                  

      Farm System Update

      It's been a good year for the Baltimore Orioles as far as the farm system is concerned. They've climbed 10 spots since checking in at the No. 25 spot in our preseason rankings.

      Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins turned in breakout seasons at the plate, Tanner Scott and Alex Wells did the same on the mound and the front office landed what many considered to be one of the biggest steals of the draft in left-hander D.L. Hall at No. 21 overall.

      Throw in another solid step forward from catcher of the future Chance Sisco and a strong late-season return to the mound from the oft-injured Hunter Harvey and there's a lot to like about the current state of the Baltimore system.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: OF Austin Hays, A+/AA (Age: 22)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      128.329/.365/.59369 (32)95815

             

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Alex Wells, A (Age: 20)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2511-52.380.9110113140.0

    14. Minnesota Twins (Previous: 15)

      Royce Lewis
      Royce Lewis
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. SS Nick GordonAA1
      2. SS/CF Royce LewisROK1
      3. LHP Stephen GonsalvesAA1
      4. RHP Fernando RomeroAA1
      5. SS Wander JavierROK2
      6. RHP Brusdar GraterolROK2
      7. OF Alex KirilloffINJ2
      8. RHP Blayne EnlowROK2
      9. OF Brent RookerA+2
      10. C Mitch GarverMLB2

      Graduated/Traded: None

             

      Farm System Update

      Nick Gordon, Stephen Gonsalves and Fernando Romero could all be ready to make an impact at the MLB level next season and there's plenty of intriguing young talent on the rise ready to take their place atop the system.

      That includes this year's No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis, shortstop Wander Javier who landed a club record $4 million bonus as part of the 2015 international free-agent class and impressed in his stateside debut this year and No. 35 overall pick this year Brent Rooker who posted a .930 OPS with 18 home runs in 63 games while reaching High-A after signing.

      The one to watch is 19-year-old Brudsar Graterol who is finally healthy after Tommy John surgery delayed his U.S. debut and "might have the highest ceiling of any arm in the system" as MLB.com wrote.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: SS Jermaine Palacios, A/A+ (Age: 21)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      124.296/.333/.45444 (13)678220

             

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Clark Beeker, A/A+ (Age: 24)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2312-42.631.062393143.2

    13. Houston Astros (Previous: 10)

      Derek Fisher
      Derek Fisher
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. OF Kyle TuckerAA1
      2. RHP Forrest WhitleyAA1
      3. RHP J.B. BukauskasA-1
      4. OF Derek FisherMLB1
      5. 1B/OF Yordan AlvarezA+2
      6. RHP Hector PerezA+2
      7. LHP Cionel PerezAA2
      8. 3B Colin MoranAAA2
      9. 3B J.D. DavisMLB2
      10. RHP David PaulinoSUS2

      Graduated/Traded: RHP Franklin Perez, C Jake Rogers, OF Daz Cameron

                     

      Farm System Update

      The Justin Verlander trade cost the Houston Astros three top prospects and three spots in the rankings as Franklin Perez, Jake Rogers and Daz Cameron were sent to the Detroit Tigers.

      This is still a deep system, though.

      Kyle Tucker has the offensive tools to be a star, Forrest Whitley had as good a season as any pitching prospect in the league and Yordan Alvarez looks like one to watch after coming over from the Los Angeles Dodgers last August in exchange for reliever Josh Fields.

      The development of 2017 first-round pick J.B. Bukauskas and touted international signing Cionel Perez could be what pushes this system back into the top 10 conversation.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: 1B A.J. Reed, AAA (Age: 24)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      127.261/.358/.52558 (34)104890

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Rogelio Armenteros, AA/AAA (Age: 23)

      G/GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      24/2010-42.041.0438146123.2

    12. Washington Nationals (Previous: 13)

      Victor Robles
      Victor Robles
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. OF Victor RoblesMLB1
      2. OF Juan SotoA1
      3. SS Carter KieboomA1
      4. RHP Erick FeddeMLB1
      5. OF Daniel JohnsonA+2
      6. LHP Seth RomeroA-2
      7. RHP Wil CroweA-2
      8. OF Yasel AntunaROK2
      9. SS Luis GarciaROK2
      10. OF Andrew StevensonAAA2

      Graduated/Traded: None

                    

      Farm System Update

      The Washington Nationals have four elite-level prospects in their system, including a player who looks to have all the makings of a future superstar in Victor Robles.

      Beyond those four at the top of the rankings, there's a fairly significant drop-off, but the rest of the organization is not without some intriguing pieces.

      Outfielder Daniel Johnson put together a 20/20 season with an .861 OPS in his full-season debut, left-hander Seth Romero would have been off the board long before the Nats took him at No. 25 overall if not for off-the-field concerns and 2016 international signings Yasel Antuna and Luis Garcia are already showing signs of living up to their combined $5.2 million bonus price tag.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: OF Victor Robles, A+/AA (Age: 20)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      114.300/.382/.49355 (10)477327

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jaron Long, AA/AAA (Age: 26)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      269-123.611.2131114164.1

    11. St. Louis Cardinals (Previous: 11)

      Jack Flaherty
      Jack Flaherty
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. RHP Alex ReyesINJ1
      2. C Carson KellyMLB1
      3. RHP Jack FlahertyMLB1
      4. OF Tyler O'NeillAAA1
      5. OF Harrison BaderMLB2
      6. OF Magneuris SierraAAA2
      7. RHP Sandy AlcantaraMLB2
      8. RHP Dakota HudsonAAA2
      9. SS Delvin PerezROK2
      10. RHP Zac GallenAAA2

      Graduated/Traded: RHP Luke Weaver

                     

      Farm System Update

      Few teams are better at dipping into the farm system for immediate help than the St. Louis Cardinals and we've seen that once again this season as Paul DeJong has been one of the team's most productive hitters and a number of others have emerged as role players.

      It will be interesting to see how the team handles the starting rotation and outfield situations going forward.

      With Mike Leake traded and Lance Lynn headed for free agency, there will be two rotation spots open for Luke Weaver, Alex Reyes and Jack Flaherty.  

      As for the outfield, Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty are signed long-term, Tommy Pham has put together a breakout season and Randal Grichuk still flashes intriguing potential. But waiting in the wings is Harrison Bader, Tyler O'Neill and Magneuris Sierra who are all MLB-ready at this point.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Patrick Wisdom, AAA (Age: 26)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      127.243/.310/.50757 (31)89682

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Jack Flaherty, AA/AAA (Age: 21)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2514-42.181.0435147148.2

    10. Cincinnati Reds (Previous: 9)

      Nick Senzel
      Nick Senzel
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. 3B Nick SenzelAA1
      2. RHP Hunter GreeneROK1
      3. OF Taylor TrammellA1
      4. RHP Tyler MahleMLB1
      5. OF Jesse WinkerMLB2
      6. RHP Vladimir GutierrezA+2
      7. 2B Shed LongAA2
      8. SS Jeter DownsROK2
      9. C Tyler StephensonA2
      10. OF Jose SiriA2

      Graduated/Traded: SP Luis Castillo

            

      Farm System Update

      The Cincinnati Reds immediately became one of the biggest winners in this year's draft when Hunter Greene was still on the board for them at No. 2 overall and they followed that up by adding two intriguing bats in Jeter Downs and Stuart Fairchild.

      Meanwhile, 2015 first-round pick Tyler Stephenson and 2016 first-round pick Taylor Trammell both took a step forward in their development and No. 1 prospect Nick Senzel backed up his standing as one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

      The biggest questions for the Reds as they continue rebuilding are on the pitching side of things. The emergence of Luis Castillo and a breakout season from Tyler Mahle helps, but the long-term outlook of the rotation is still cloudy at best.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Nick Senzel, A+/AA (Age: 22)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      119.321/.391/.51457 (14)658114

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Tyler Mahle, AA/AAA (Age: 22)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2410-72.060.9630138144.1

    9. Los Angeles Dodgers (Previous: 12)

      Alex Verdugo
      Alex Verdugo
Denis Poroy/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. RHP Walker BuehlerMLB1
      2. OF Alex VerdugoMLB1
      3. RHP Yadier AlvarezAA1
      4. OF Yusniel DiazAA1
      5. OF Jeren KendallA2
      6. RHP Mitchell WhiteAA2
      7. C Keibert RuizA+2
      8. RHP Jordan SheffieldA+2
      9. C Will SmithAA2
      10. OF Starling HerediaA2

      Graduated/Traded: None

                 

      Farm System Update

      The Los Angeles Dodgers climb three spots thanks to the continued rise of Walker Buehler and strong seasons from big-ticket international signings Yusniel Diaz and Starling Heredia—among other things.

      Keibert Ruiz was also one of the biggest breakout prospects of 2017 as he hit .316 with an .813 OPS and 33 extra-base hits as a 19-year-old while reaching High-A. With Francisco Mejia, Chance Sisco and Carson Kelly all ready to make the jump to the majors he could quickly take over as the top catching prospect in baseball.

      The fact that the Dodgers were able to graduate Cody Bellinger from the prospect ranks this year and still hold onto a spot inside the top 10 speaks to the depth of high-ceiling talent within the organization.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: OF Alex Verdugo, AAA (Age: 21)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      117.314/.389/.43637 (6)62679

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Caleb Ferguson, A+ (Age: 20)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      249-42.871.3755140122.1

    8. Oakland Athletics (Previous: 8)

      Franklin Barreto
      Franklin Barreto
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. SS Franklin BarretoMLB1
      2. LHP A.J. PukAA1
      3. OF Austin BeckROK1
      4. LHP Jesus LuzardoA-1
      5. IF/OF Jorge MateoAA2
      6. RHP James KaprielianINJ2
      7. C Sean MurphyAA2
      8. RHP Logan ShoreA+2
      9. OF Lazaro ArmenterosROK2
      10. RHP Grant HolmesAA2

      Graduated/Traded: 3B Matt Chapman, SP Daniel Gossett

             

      Farm System Update

      The Oakland Athletics were as busy as any seller at this year's trade deadline, pulling off a pair of major trades to turn Sonny Gray, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson into prospects.

      The haul from those deals included 19-year-old Jesus Luzardo who was dominant in short-season ball, speedy Jorge Mateo and a pair of injury returnees who could turn into significant long-term pieces in right-hander James Kaprielian and outfielder Dustin Fowler.

      Catcher Sean Murphy also looks like a prospect worth keeping an eye on as the 2016 third-round pick has flashed some intriguing offensive tools to go along with the stellar defensive work that was his calling card at Wright State.

      With team president Billy Beane openly committing to a "full rebuild" this farm system will be under close scrutiny in the upcoming years.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: OF Brett Siddall, A+ (Age: 22)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      117.300/.365/.49544 (21)68783

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Dalton Sawyer, A/A+/AAA (Age: 23)

      G/GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      27/219-93.581.2247140130.2

    7. Philadelphia Phillies (Previous: 6)

      Scott Kingery
      Scott Kingery
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. OF Mickey MoniakA1
      2. RHP Sixto SanchezA+1
      3. OF Adam HaseleyA1
      4. 2B Scott KingeryAAA1
      5. SS J.P. CrawfordMLB1
      6. RHP Franklyn KilomeAA2
      7. RHP Adonis MedinaA2
      8. C Jorge AlfaroMLB2
      9. LHP JoJo RomeroA+2
      10. LHP Ranger SuarezA+2

      Graduated/Traded: OF Nick Williams, *LF Rhys Hoskins

                     

      Farm System Update

      It's been an interesting year for the Philadelphia Phillies farm system, to say the least.

      Prospects like J.P. Crawford, Jorge Alfaro, Jake Thompson and Roman Quinn who were expected to be a big part of the team's rebuilding efforts at the MLB level by now have been non-factors to this point.

      However, slugger Rhys Hoskins has taken the league by storm and other breakout prospects have made a name for themselves as well down on the farm as Scott Kingery and Sixto Sanchez are now consensus top 100 prospects and others like Franklyn Kilome and Adonis Medina are clearly trending up.

      If you collect enough good, young talent things have a way of working themselves out. Things might not be going how the front office expected, but there's still plenty of reason for optimism in Philadelphia.

             

      MiLB Player of the Year: 2B Scott Kingery, AA/AAA (Age: 23)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      132.304/.359/.53063 (26)6510329

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP JoJo Romero, A/A+ (Age: 21)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2310-32.161.0936128129.0

    6. Tampa Bay Rays (Previous: 5)

      Willy Adames
      Willy Adames
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. RHP Brent HoneywellAAA1
      2. SS Willy AdamesAAA1
      3. 1B/LHP Brendan McKayA-1
      4. OF Jesus SanchezA1
      5. 1B/OF Jake BauersAAA1
      6. RHP Jose De LeonAAA1
      7. OF Joshua LoweA2
      8. SS Wander FrancoROK2
      9. OF Garrett WhitleyA2
      10. SS Lucius FoxA+2

      Graduated/Traded: None

            

      Farm System Update

      The Tampa Bay Rays system will take a hit once Brent Honeywell, Willy Adames and Jake Bauers move on to the majors—presumably sometime early next season.

      For now, that trio is a key part of a system that is knocking on the door for a spot inside the top five in these rankings.

      Two-way standout Brendan McKay and breakout teenager Jesus Sanchez give the team two more consensus top 100 prospects, and if Jose De Leon could ever find a way to stay healthy he still has legitimate No. 2 starter upside as well.

      Shortstop Wander Franco will be one to watch as he signed for a $3.825 million bonus in July after being ranked as the No. 1 international prospect in this year's class by MLB.com.

             

      MiLB Player of the Year: OF Jesus Sanchez, A (Age: 19)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      117.305/.348/.47848 (15)82817

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Yonny Chirinos, AA/AAA (Age: 23)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2613-52.730.9726141168.1

    5. Milwaukee Brewers (Previous: 4)

      Lewis Brinson
      Lewis Brinson
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. CF Lewis BrinsonAAA1
      2. OF Corey RayA+1
      3. 2B/OF Keston HiuraA1
      4. RHP Luis OrtizAA1
      5. IF Isan DiazA+1
      6. RHP Brandon WoodruffMLB1
      7. RHP Corbin BurnesAA1
      8. RHP Freddy PeraltaAA2
      9. OF Tristen LutzROK2
      10. OF Brett PhillipsMLB2

      Graduated/Traded: None

                 

      Farm System Update

      The Milwaukee Brewers resisted the urge to sell the farm for a better chance at contending this season and despite that, they're still very much in the NL Central and NL wild-card races.

      Lewis Brinson struggled in his first taste of MLB action and didn't make the impact this year that many expected him to, but he still has the potential to be a five-tool threat in center field.

      Luis Ortiz, Brandon Woodruff and breakout prospect Corbin Burnes should all factor into the big league rotation plans in the near future and Freddy Peralta has pushed his way into that conversation as well.

      The Brewers don't have the same elite-level talent of the organizations still to come in these rankings, but in terms of quality prospect depth, they're as deep as any team in the league.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: OF Brett Phillips, AAA (Age: 23)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      105.305/.377/.56752 (19)78799

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Corbin Burnes, A+/AA (Age: 22)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      268-31.670.9536140145.2

    4. San Diego Padres (Previous: 7)

      Cal Quantrill
      Cal Quantrill
Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. LHP MacKenzie GoreROK1
      2. RHP Cal QuantrillAA1
      3. SS Fernando Tatis Jr.AA1
      4. RHP Anderson EspinozaINJ1
      5. 2B Luis UriasAA1
      6. RHP Michel BaezA1
      7. LHP Adrian MorejonA1
      8. LHP Eric LauerAA2
      9. 1B Josh NaylorAA2
      10. LHP Joey LucchesiAA2

      Graduated/Traded: None

                

      Farm System Update

      Despite graduating Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe to the MLB ranks and losing Anderson Espinosa for the year to Tommy John surgery, the San Diego Padres have climbed nine spots from their preseason rank.

      Adding MacKenzie Gore in the draft certainly helped, but the rise of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Michel Baez from fringe top 10 prospects in the organization to legitimate top 100 prospects leaguewide has played an even bigger role. A strong first full season back from Tommy John surgery for Cal Quantrill has also elevated his stock considerably.

       

      When preseason top 100 prospect lists go out next season it wouldn't be at all surprising to see as many as seven Padres players included.

             

      MiLB Player of the Year: SS Fernando Tatis Jr., A/AA (Age: 18)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      131.278/.379/.49856 (22)758432

             

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Joey Lucchesi, A+/AA (Age: 24)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2311-72.200.9733148139.0

    3. New York Yankees (Previous: 3)

      Estevan Florial
      Estevan Florial
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. SS Gleyber TorresINJ1
      2. OF Clint FrazierMLB1
      3. RHP Chance AdamsAAA1
      4. OF Estevan FlorialA+1
      5. LHP Justus SheffieldAA1
      6. 3B Miguel AndujarAAA1
      7. RHP Domingo AcevedoAAA1
      8. RHP Albert AbreuA+2
      9. RHP Freicer PerezA2
      10. 2B Nick SolakAA2

      Graduated/Traded: IF Tyler Wade

                    

      Farm System Update

      The New York Yankees has the No. 1 farm system in our preseason rankings.

      Despite trading away Blake Rutherford, Jorge Mateo, James Kaprielian and Dustin Fowler and graduating Aaron Judge from that preseason list, they still hold onto the No. 3 spot.

      Chance Adams has backed up his 2016 breakout performance to emerge as one of the league's top pitching prospects and Estevan Florial was the out-of-nowhere breakout prospect of 2017, helping to offset the aforementioned departures.

      Players like Jorge Guzman, Nick Solak, Dillon Tate, Taylor Widener and 2017 draft picks Clarke Schmidt and Matt Sauer who just missed the cut would easily crack the top 10 for several other teams.

             

      MiLB Player of the Year: 3B Miguel Andujar, AA/AAA (Age: 22)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      125.315/.352/.49854 (16)82665

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Chance Adams, AA/AAA (Age: 23)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2715-52.451.0858135150.1

    2. Chicago White Sox (Previous: 1)

      Michael Kopech
      Michael Kopech
Ron Vesely/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. OF Eloy JimenezAA1
      2. RHP Michael KopechAAA1
      3. OF Luis RobertROK1
      4. OF Blake RutherfordA1
      5. RHP Dylan CeaseA1
      6. RHP Lucas GiolitoMLB1
      7. RHP Alec HansenAA1
      8. RHP Dane DunningA+2
      9. C Zack CollinsAA2
      10. 3B Jake BurgerA2

      Graduated/Traded: 2B Yoan Moncada, SP Reynaldo Lopez

                 

      Farm System Update

      The Chicago White Sox staked claim to the No. 1 spot last time we updated our farm system rankings immediately following the non-waiver trade deadline, but they've since seen Yoan Moncada and Reynaldo Lopez exhaust their prospect status.

      It speaks to the depth of this system that subtracting Moncada from the equation—a player many considered to be the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball—only cost them one spot in the rankings.

      Michael Kopech, Alec Hansen and Dane Dunning all had terrific seasons in the minors and Lucas Giolito has looked sharp in four starts since joining the big league rotation.

      Add Lopez to that group along with guys like Carson Fulmer, Jordan Stephens, Jordan Guerrero, Ian Clarkin and A.J. Puckett and there's no shortage of future rotation candidates.

      We might see Eloy Jimenez and Kopech as the highest-ranking prospect duo in the league to start next season.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: C Seby Zavala, A/A+ (Age: 24)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      107.282/.353/.49942 (21)72631

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: RHP Alec Hansen, A/A+/AA (Age: 22)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      2611-82.801.1751191141.1

    1. Atlanta Braves (Previous: 2)

      Ronald Acuna
      Ronald Acuna
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

      Top 10 Prospects

      NameLevelTier
      1. OF Ronald AcunaAAA1
      2. LHP Kolby AllardAA1
      3. RHP Mike SorokaAA1
      4. RHP Kyle WrightA+1
      5. SS Kevin MaitanROK1
      6. RHP Ian AndersonA1
      7. LHP Luiz GoharaMLB1
      8. LHP Joey WentzA2
      9. OF Cristian PacheA2
      10. 3B Austin RileyAA2

      Graduated/Traded: 2B Ozzie Albies

                        

      Farm System Update

      Even with Ozzie Albies moving on to the majors, the Atlanta Braves still manage to jump the Chicago White Sox to close out the season as our No. 1-ranked farm system.

      There wasn't a more impressive player in the minors this season than Ronald Acuna, forget the fact that he's still only 19 years old. He might not break camp with the team next spring, but all signs point to him arriving in the majors at some point in 2018.

      Behind him, the organization is absolutely stacked with pitching prospects.

      Kolby Allard, Mike Soroka, Kyle Wright and Ian Anderson are all consensus top 100 arms with Luiz Gohara and Joey Wentz in that conversation as well.

      Not to be forgotten, the teenage duo of Kevin Maitan and Cristian Pache might not have put up the same numbers that Acuna did, but they both have considerable ceilings in their own right.

      Gohara became the latest top prospect to make the leap to Atlanta when rosters expanded and there figures to be a steady wave of young talent arriving in the majors in the years to come.

            

      MiLB Player of the Year: OF Ronald Acuna, A+/AA/AAA (Age: 19)

      GBA/OBP/SLGXBH (HR)RBIRSB
      139.325/.374/.52260 (21)828844

            

      MiLB Pitcher of the Year: LHP Joey Wentz, A (Age: 19)

      GSW-LERAWHIPBBKIP
      268-32.601.1046152131.2

           

      All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Monday's games.