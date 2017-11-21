Cam Newton Reflects on 9-Year Anniversary of Being Arrested for Stealing Laptop

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Nine years after being arrested for stealing a laptop, Panthers star Cam Newton posted a message on Instagram with his mugshot and a message detailing his lessons learned:

Newton was charged with felony counts of burglary, larceny and obstruction of justice in 2008 while a backup quarterback at Florida. He reportedly stole a laptop from a fellow student and threw it out a window.

While the charges were eventually dropped, Newton left Florida before facing possible expulsion for academic improprieties.

He spent a year at Blinn College before transferring to Auburn, where he won a Heisman Trophy, national championship and eventually became the first overall pick in the NFL draft for the Carolina Panthers.

The quarterback acknowledged his redemption story in his post on Monday, noting it has shaped the way he acts.

"People wonder why I play the game the way I do, act the way I act, dress the way I dress and even live the way I live," Newton wrote. "Because in some people's eyes I'm not supposed to be here. But in my eyes, I'm not going to have any regrets with the second chance God has given me."

The 28-year-old has the Panthers off to a 7-3 start in 2017.