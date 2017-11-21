    LeBron James to Voice Gwangi in 2018 Animated Movie 'Smallfoot'

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes an inbound pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James announced on Twitter on Tuesday he will voice the character of Gwangi in the animated film Smallfoot, set for release in September 2018:

    According to the film's IMDB page, the Warner Bros. production will also feature voice roles from Zendaya, Channing Tatum, Danny DeVito, Gina Rodriguez, James Corden, Jimmy Tatro, Common and Yara Shahidi, among others.

    The film won't be James' first foray into the entertainment world. He appeared in the 2015 film Trainwreck alongside Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Brie Larson and Colin Quinn, is an executive producer and star of the upcoming Space Jam 2 and appeared on episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants and Entourage, among his other projects.

    He also founded SpringHill Entertainment, a multi-platform production company, with Maverick Carter.

    On the court, James remains the NBA's best player, averaging 28.3 points, 8.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game. The 13-time All-Star, four-time MVP and three-time champion has been forced into a serious workload at the age of 32 this season. He's playing 37.9 minutes per game as the Cavaliers deal with several injuries to key players, including Isaiah Thomas (hip), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Tristan Thompson (calf).

