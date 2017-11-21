Paulo Dybala Misses Paul Pogba and Casts Doubt on Long-Term Juventus Future

Alessandro Di Marco/Associated Press

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has said he cannot guarantee he will remain at the club for the rest of his career and has admitted he misses former team-mate Paul Pogba.

He told France Football (h/t Calciomercato): "I can't promise I will stay at Juventus forever. It does not depend on me, but I don't even want to say that this will be my last season here. I want to win everything now, football is strange you never really know what will happen in the future."

Dybala added he misses Dani Alves and Pogba, who departed Juve for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, respectively, and revealed he has ambitions to win the Ballon d'Or.

"I must admit I miss Dani Alves and Pogba," he said. "Alves has an amazing vision and is really self-confident, he is one of the best players I've ever seen. Pogba is a friend of mine, we were on very good terms on and off the pitch."

According to Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News, Dybala has been linked with United and Barcelona, while Mundo Deportivo (via Football Italia) reported Real Madrid are interested in him.

He also expressed his admiration for compatriot and Barca star Lionel Messi: "I've always admired Ronaldinho, but Messi is like [Diego] Maradona for me. It's a honour to play alongside him in the national team. I don't feel the pressure of being the new Messi."

Dybala is just 24, and it would be unusual if he were to commit to Juventus for the rest of his career, but those interested in him will no doubt welcome such comments.

The forward enjoyed a sensational start to his campaign with the Bianconeri, and he has racked up 14 goals in 18 appearances.

BeIN Sports' Andres Cordero hailed him back in September, by which point he had found the net 12 times:

His goalscoring form has dried up somewhat since, and he also missed penalties against Atalanta and Lazio in back-to-back games in October, which resulted in a draw and a defeat for Juventus.

Dybala's talent is beyond dispute. He's a live wire on the ball with vision that matches his exceptional technique, and he's often the player his team-mates look to in order to make something happen.

He was a disappointment in the UEFA Champions League final in May, though, as Bleacher Report's Adam Digby noted:

However, in the wake of the penalty misses, BT Sport's James Horncastle rejected the notion he is mentally fragile:

Perhaps there has been a little too much expectation on his shoulders, but he is well on his way to becoming one of the best in the world, and he'll surely have more chances to prove himself in his career.

For the time being he is in Turin, and though he is not quite back to the level he achieved at the start of the season, he has a healthy return of two goals and two assists in his last five Serie A appearances.

A high-profile move away could be on the cards in the future, but until then he can continue to enhance his reputation and add to his collection of silverware in Italy.