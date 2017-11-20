    Jake Arrieta Rumored to Be Receiving Interest from Milwaukee Brewers

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2017

    FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 201,7 file photo, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws during the first inning of Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Chicago. Cubs pitchers Arrieta and Wade Davis were among nine free agents who turned down $17.4 million qualifying offers from their teams Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly interested in signing free-agent starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

    Per that report, "With Jimmy Nelson expected to miss a portion of 2018 after shoulder surgery, the team is looking for top-of-the-rotation upgrades."

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

