Jake Arrieta Rumored to Be Receiving Interest from Milwaukee Brewers

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly interested in signing free-agent starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

Per that report, "With Jimmy Nelson expected to miss a portion of 2018 after shoulder surgery, the team is looking for top-of-the-rotation upgrades."

