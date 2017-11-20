Arsenal to Reportedly Sign Borussia Dortmund Chief Scout Sven Mislintat

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly close to announcing the recruitment of Borussia Dortmund's chief scout Sven Mislintat.

According to Sport Bild (h/t Owen Fulda of the Daily Star), the Gunners have paid £1.8 million to Dortmund in compensation to sign Mislintat, who will replace chief scout Steve Rowley at the Emirates Stadium, with Rowley leaving the club at the end of the season.

James Olley of the Evening Standard reported the compensation fee to be lower:

He added it is not yet known whether Mislintat will arrive at the club imminently or at the end of the campaign, and "negotiations with Dortmund are continuing" in the meantime as Arsenal attempt to prise him out of a contract that has three-and-a-half years remaining.

Mislintat, nicknamed "Diamond Eye" because of his eye for talent, played a key role in identifying the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa, Ousmane Dembele and many more for BVB, who won back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 and made the UEFA Champions League final the following year.

His ability to do so on a budget while competing with the much wealthier Bayern Munich is said to be highly coveted by Arsenal.

The Gunners are very well run financially but are typically outspent by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea each year, and Leicester City are the only team outside that trio to lift the Premier League since Arsenal last did so in 2004.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas and football writer Raphael Honigstein believe Mislintat could have a significant impact at the Emirates Stadium:

His expected arrival will continue a behind-the-scenes overhaul at Arsenal, who have also seen chief transfer negotiator Dick Law leave the club, brought in Team Sky's legal expert Huss Fahmy and been linked with the appointment of a sporting director, per John Cross of the Mirror.

The sections of the Emirates faithful who have called for manager Arsene Wenger to leave in recent years were no doubt disappointed when the Frenchman was given a new contract at the end of last season.

Indeed, their desire for change was understandable after yet another familiar year characterised by Premier League and Champions League failure.

However, while Wenger may still be in charge, the Gunners are trying to make improvements around the club with the aim of improving the team on the pitch.

Arsenal's recruitment has often been a sore spot when compared with their rivals' efforts in recent years, but if Mislintat can help them bring in players of the same calibre he brought in at Dortmund, his appointment could be a significant step toward domestic and perhaps even European success.