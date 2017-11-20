Manchester United Reportedly Prioritise Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann Transfers

fotopress/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly be handed "full command" of the club's transfers as part of his new contract, with Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann top of his list.

Catalan newspaper Sport reported United are desperate to keep Mourinho and will hand him a new deal worth £19.5 million per year to ensure he doesn't leave for the Paris Saint-Germain (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express).



Part of that agreement will see the Portuguese tactician gifted more of a say in transfer activity, and La Liga will be his first port of call as past targets Bale and Griezmann head up United's summer shortlist.

Sport Witness commented on the speculation linking injury-ravaged Bale with a move to United over the summer, although his spiralling fitness woes are thought to have decreased his asking price in recent months:

But this season's displays may have some United fans convinced neither Bale nor Griezmann are the targets they should be chasing, with the former struggling with injury while the latter simply can't revive his usual scoring form.

Goal detailed the extent of Griezmann's barren run after he yet again failed to leave his mark in Saturday's 0-0 draw against rivals Real in the Madrid derby:

The France international was at least present in the fixture, however, while Bale's absence continued following yet another muscle injury, and Sky Sports Football broke down his questionable fitness record:

After seeing their fortunes improve during Mourinho's first season in charge and the players he's been able to recruit, it's perhaps unsurprising the club are now willing to grant him greater responsibility in the market.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing, but BT Sport commentator Ian Darke remarked on how impressive his team have been despite numerous injury setbacks this term:

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson detailed in October that Mourinho currently earns £15 million per year with United, meaning the reported offer on the table is worth almost a 25 percent increase in earnings.

That extra £4.5 million per year may turn into extreme value if Mourinho can chart a course to silverware success for United, particularly compared to the fee Sport's Rik Sharma said Griezmann would require:

Spanish newspaper Marca explained how Griezmann's release clause rose to €200 million after he signed a new contract in the summer, but has since dropped back to €100 million (£89 million) since the transfer window closed (h/t Daily Star's Alex Harris).

Just how United may plan to pair the Frenchman with Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (should he extend his stay past this summer) is anyone's guess, but it's a dilemma Mourinho would likely welcome.