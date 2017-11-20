What's Next for Triple H, Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman After WWE Survivor Series?

Credit: WWE.com

By the end of Survivor Series, Team Raw was looking quite impressive with a two-man lead as Shane McMahon was the sole member of Team SmackDown still standing.

Left with the gargantuan task of overcoming Triple H, Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman at the same time, the odds were not in his favor.

Needless to say, the SmackDown commissioner failed in that endeavor but not without putting up a bit of a fight and being entangled in a couple twists and turns that left fans wondering what in the world was going on with Triple H, Angle and Strowman.

Somehow, Team Raw managed to implode while simultaneously being victorious—a rarity, to say the least.

Was this a one-time thing and a byproduct of too many big stars sharing the same space, or are there stories that will spawn out of this and have lasting consequences for the months to come?

Of course, the biggest story to come out of this is the power struggle going on with the heads of the Raw brand.

At the end of the day, everyone reports back to WWE chairman Vince McMahon both behind the scenes and in the storyline universe, so he has the final say to veto anything and control the narrative, but directly underneath him are Stephanie, Shane and Triple H.

Angle, while still someone who can call the shots on Raw, clearly has less authoritative power than Triple H, but he won't be spineless enough to roll over and take his lumps without putting up a fight in return.

This will need to be addressed right off the bat with a promo from Triple H, where he'll have to explain his actions and why he jeopardized the potential success of Team Raw just to make a point and take a shot at Angle.

Granted, there was a decent safety net at that point with Shane being clearly outmatched, but it was still a risky play and merely for a statement.

The Game may not feel like he has to justify his actions at all, even if Angle confronts him about it directly.

Then, we have to factor in Jason Jordan, who will assuredly be upset and try to fight alongside his father, both symbolically and, more than likely, literally.

There is a good chance Jordan finds himself the victim of another Pedigree from The King of Kings after getting into some kind of brawl, which will further push Angle down the trajectory of either being fired from his position as Raw general manager or force him to quit the job.

If Angle is taken out of his leadership role, Triple H and Stephanie will have to step in to take charge until a new replacement is found.

Another option would be to continue having Angle play that part but keep the tension between him and the McMahons by having them appear more often to overrule his decisions, causing further strife and anger to bubble under the surface.

That may not even be necessary, as the Pedigree makes it seem like they're past the point of holding passive-aggressive grudges and well into a legitimate feud.

A match between Angle and Triple H seems like a guarantee for the future—possibly at WrestleMania 34 next year—so these next few months will be spent getting those two to that point.

What's strange is that the end game with them is rather clear but distant, with the immediate future being up in the air. Meanwhile, the opposite is true for Strowman.

What is harder to sort out for The Monster Among Men is what he will be doing in the next few months following what is likely to be a continuation of his feud with Kane.

He and The Big Red Machine had their confrontation on Raw, but it ended without officially starting and saw the two of them going through the ring canvas.

If Kane had made an appearance at Survivor Series to cost Strowman an elimination or something along those lines, it would seal the deal that they'll continue to fight. But even though that didn't happen, it's still the most logical story to follow right now.

A feud with Samoa Joe was teased for Strowman during the elimination match, which may see the two lock horns at WrestleMania many months from now, but the former is also still working a program with Finn Balor, which played a factor here.

Assuming Joe will be busy with Balor, Strowman can't move on from Kane to fight The Samoan Submission Specialist, particularly as there is unfinished business from Raw.

The easy bet is Strowman will have some kind of squash match or a promo that will be interrupted by Kane so the two can brawl again, setting up a gimmick match in the coming weeks to keep each other busy before the Royal Rumble.

Based off the great showing he had at Survivor Series and his impressive run in 2017, Strowman will come out on top and start getting the ball rolling for whoever his opponent will be at WrestleMania, whether it is Joe or someone else.

Some of our questions will be answered on Monday Night Raw, while others will probably be slowly rolled out over a longer stretch of time.

Until we have the answers, we're left to speculate just what is next for those three men and how the events at Survivor Series will impact their future plans.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.