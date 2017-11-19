    Radko Gudas Suspended 10 Games for Slashing Mathieu Perreault in Flyers vs. Jets

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2017

    SAN JOSE, CA - OCTOBER 4: Radko Gudas #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on during a NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on October 4, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)
    Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

    Radko Gudas will miss the next 10 games after the NHL announced a suspension for an illegal hit on Mathieu Perreault of the Winnipeg Jets. 

    During Thursday's game, the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman slashed Perreault in the back of the head, earning a game misconduct in the process. The Jets went on to earn a 3-2 win.

    Perreault picked up a high-sticking penalty for knocking off Gudas' helmet, although the response clearly was excessive.

    The 27-year-old is in his third year with the Flyers after playing with the Tampa Bay Lightning in his first three seasons. He was a valuable two-way player last season, tallying a career-high 23 points with a plus-minus of eight.

    However, he has been quiet offensively this season with just two assists and zero goals in 17 games.

    Of course, his biggest issue has been staying on the ice after gaining a reputation as somewhat of a dirty player. He has two different seasons of more than 100 penalty minutes and currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 57 minutes in 2017-18. 

    Per Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, Gudas was also punished more harshly as a repeat offender. He was suspended for six games last year for interference during a preseason game.

    With Andrew MacDonald and Samuel Morin already dealing with injuries, the Flyers could be thin at the blue line for the next few weeks.

