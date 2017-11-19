Nathan Peterman, Tyrod Taylor QB Battle to Be Evaluated After Week 11

Harry How/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott had his eyes on the future when he elected to start rookie Nathan Peterman at quarterback for Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the future may apparently be over after one contest.

"This is about not only winning now, but also in the future," he said after the game, per Joe Buscaglia of WKBW in Buffalo, New York.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, McDermott said he plans to "evaluate" the situation at signal-caller before the team's upcoming contest against the Kansas City Chiefs and wasn't willing to commit to either Peterman or Tyrod Taylor after Sunday's loss.

The decision will be a no-brainer if McDermott chooses based on Sunday's performance alone.

Peterman completed six of 14 passes for 66 yards and five interceptions in the first half before the Bills turned back to their initial 2017 starter in Taylor. Taylor went 15-of-25 for 158 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, although the contest was essentially over throughout the second half.

He did add 38 rushing yards and a score on the ground, showing an additional dimension Peterman didn't even have in college when he failed to gain more than 286 rushing yards in a season at Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

It was a first-career start to forget for Peterman, and Eric Williams of ESPN.com noted the Chargers almost tied their franchise record for interceptions in a game (six, set in 2007 against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts) in the first half alone.

McDermott said the future is on his mind, but the 2017 Bills are still tied with the Baltimore Ravens for the final spot in the AFC playoff picture at 5-5. Whoever he does choose will have the opportunity to make a positive impression against a Chiefs defense that was a mere 28th in the league in passing yards allowed per game entering play Sunday.