    John Stones Out 6 Weeks with Hamstring Injury Suffered vs. Leicester City

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2017

    LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: John Stones of Manchester City receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City at The King Power Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    Manchester City defender John Stones could miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in the Premier League win over Leicester City on Saturday.

    That's according to manager Pep Guardiola, who provided an update on his status after the match:

    Stones left the pitch just after the half-hour mark and was replaced by Eliaquim Mangala.

    The England international has been one of City's most improved players this season, anchoring the defence. The 23-year-old has been excellent on the ball and with his positioning, freeing up team-mates to be more aggressive in the duels.

    As shared by FootballTalentScout, his great form has also carried over to the national team:

    Losing such a player will always hurt, but any prolonged absence will be made worse by City's situation at the centre-back position. Mangala has barely seen the pitch this season and does not seem to have the confidence of Guardiola, while the injury-prone Vincent Kompany has only just returned to the pitch after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

    The Belgian appeared rusty in his first match back and ran into an early booking for a foul on Jamie Vardy on Saturday. Stones covered Kompany, and his effort may have saved his team-mate from an early shower.

    Without Stones, City will have to rely on Kompany to return to full form well ahead of schedule and hope the 31-year-old's body holds up in the coming weeks. The Sky Blues' fixture list includes the derby against Manchester United on December 10, as well as a meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on December 16.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Impossibly Brilliant KDB Inspires Another City Win

      Paul Wilson
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Salah Shines Again in Comfortable Reds Win

      Tom Sunderland
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Hazard and Morata Thrash Pulis' Sorry Baggies

      Gianni Verschueren
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Lewandowski Puts Bayern Out of Sight vs. Augsburg

      Streamable
      via Streamable