Isaiah Thomas Discusses Hip Injury, Potential Cavaliers-Celtics Conference Final

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

In an interview with USA Today on Friday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas discussed his impending return from a hip injury, among other topics.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, Thomas hopes to be playing by the end of December, and he feels good about where he currently stands regarding his injury:

"So, I can't control what people think or say about what's going on in my hip. I know, and I know that I'm going to be OK. I just know that it's going to take time. I can't control the amount of time it's going to take, because I decided not to have surgery. And that was the best decision for me, because of what numerous doctors say. And I don't want to go too deep into that, but I know what I'm going to be and I know I'm going to be fine at the end of the day. And I know I'm going to be able to play the game of basketball again at a high level for however long that I would like to play the game."

Thomas was also asked about his offseason trade from the Boston Celtics to the Cavs and the possibility of those teams meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals for a second consecutive year.

If it does happen, Thomas believes it would be an ideal story:

"Oh, that would be lovely. That would be the story that God made, and it probably will work that way. It always does. It always works—I'm not going to say in my favor, but it seems to always work out no matter what the circumstance is. That would be a special moment. If they make it there, and we make it there, and then we clash, and then you never know what's going to happen. But I'll be ready for whatever happens."

Thomas hasn't played at all this season due to the hip ailment that cut his 2016-17 season short during the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland.

While the two-time All-Star admitted not playing has been a challenge, he also said that he has progressively started to feel better throughout the rehabilitation process:

"Like I said, I never had to sit out. I've never had to be in a situation like this. But now that I've been in it, and now that I've been able to rehab and been able to attack every day the same way, like that's the best part about it because I see the light at the end of the tunnel now. At first, it was hard. Like I'm not going to lie, it was hard because you didn't see what was coming at the end. Like say back in May and June, when I'm not able to play. I couldn't see (that day when) I'd play again. Like, I know I'm going to, but when am I going to be able to get back out there on the floor. And now, every day, every week, I'm getting better and better. I'm doing more and more. I'm feeling more like a basketball player again, because I'm doing everything a basketball player does now."

Thomas was traded to Cleveland along with forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

The 28-year-old Thomas is expected to step into Irving's vacated spot in the Cavs lineup when healthy after averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game last season.

Cleveland is off to an uneven 8-7 start this season without Thomas, while Boston leads the NBA with a record of 14-2.