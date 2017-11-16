Richard Sherman Rips Thursday Night Football, Says Injury Recovery Is 4-5 Months

Norm Hall/Getty Images

One week after his 2017 season came to a premature end, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has offered an update on his status heading into surgery and took a shot at the NFL for continuing to have football on Thursday nights.

In a video posted on the Players' Tribune, Sherman said his expected recovery time after surgery on the ruptured Achilles he suffered in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals is four to five months.

"And about Thursday Night Football, I think I've already said my piece on it," Sherman said. "Obviously, the league isn't gonna change it. And people don't wanna see it changed. So, it's here to stay. [I] think guys do need more than four days to get ready for a game, but, hey, it's the guys who don't play the game who make the rules, which is the way it's supposed to be, I guess."

Sherman has been vocal about his disdain for games on Thursday night in the past. He expressed those thoughts in a Dec. 2016 article on the Players' Tribune, starting out by calling the idea of a Thursday night game a "poopfest."

"The NFL preaches player safety," he wrote. "The league says it wants to do everything in its power to protect its players. But when it comes down to it, it’s not the players that the NFL protects.

"It’s the Shield."

The Seahawks star went on to say the NFL is "a bottom-line business" that will diminish "the on-field product and endangers its players" as long as it keeps making money.

Sherman did note after suffering the injury that his Achilles had been bothering him all season and "it would have gone eventually," via ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Since being drafted by the Seahawks in 2011, Sherman has appeared in 105 consecutive games. That streak will come to an end when Seattle takes on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 on Sunday.