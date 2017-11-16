Steelers' Ramon Foster Rips Roger Goodell's Contract Demands

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

NFL players generally aren't fans of Roger Goodell's reported asking price in his latest contract, including Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster.

The ninth-year player had an interesting take on the situation, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com:

According to Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN, Goodell is seeking $49.5 million per year, along with lifetime health insurance for his family and the use of a private jet.

Although many fans focused on the nearly $50 million salary, Foster's emphasis on guaranteed contracts and medical benefits showed the players' perspective entering negotiations.

Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman was also upset about what this says to the rest of the league, via ESPN.com:

"In regards to [Goodell's] contract, I just don't think that's respectable, in regards to the players, and just a slap in the face just due to the job that we have. It just, it doesn't make sense, just because he's the commissioner that he gets to make that much money and it be guaranteed. No player in this league has that opportunity and I feel like we should."

According to Chris Isidore of CNN Money, Goodell made $34.1 million last season, a drop in salary that was as high as $44.2 million in 2012-13. This latest figure would position him back among the highest-paid CEOs in the country, per Darren Rovell of ESPN.

Of course, the projected salary is just part of the negotiation process and far from finalized. As Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is trying to prevent a contract extension and "Goodell's list of friends is dwindling."