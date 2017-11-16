Fabricio Werdum Reportedly Charged for Hitting Colby Covington with Boomerang

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC heavyweight Fabricio Werdum reportedly hit UFC welterweight Colby Covington with a boomerang during a dispute outside of a Sydney hotel and is facing common assault charges, according to 9News.com.

Per that report, "Werdum took exception to an alleged comment about a 'filthy Brazilian' and appeared to hit Covington with a bag containing a boomerang. Up-and-coming welterweight Covington, 29, ducked and appeared to be struck in the neck."

Another UFC fighter, Dan Hooker, filmed the ordeal:

"F--k Brazil. F--k Fabricio Werdum. Little b---h ass," Covington said in his own video (NSFW) after the incident. "F--k Brazil. A bunch of filthy animals. And they wonder why they get talked to like that. Because they’re a bunch of animals."

Covington also used an anti-gay slur in his post-incident tirade.

Werdum, 40, contended that Covington started the altercation.

"This is bulls--t," he said, per 9News.com. "This guy’s a liar. I wanted to punch him, because he kicked me. But I just dropped his phone, because he called me a Brazilian animal. I don’t know why he said that. This guy’s a crazy guy."

And Werdum's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also said Covington initiated the conflict.

"The plastic bag landed on his shoulder, and there was a boomerang in it," Abdelaziz told Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com. "He kicked Fabricio first. He said he got punched in the face, where is the video of that?

"The kid just wants to make a name for himself. I think some of the stuff he is saying is borderline racist. But Fabricio is 250 pounds. If he had punched Colby in the face, he'd be knocked out or in a hospital."

Per Okamoto's report, the UFC intends to fully investigate the incident.

It wouldn't be the first time Covington had negative remarks about Brazil. According to Okamoto, he "called Sao Paulo, Brazil a 'dump' before facing Demian Maia at an event there" and called the fans "dirty animals" after winning the fight.