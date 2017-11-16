Video of Jarvis Landry's Domestic Violence Incident Released by TMZ

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is shown in a video released Thursday making contact with the mother of his child in April. Landry was the subject of a domestic violence investigation.

TMZ Sports obtained the footage, which was blurred by police but shows an altercation between the NFL player and the woman:

A representative for Landry told TMZ Sports the video shows him making "incidental contact" during a disagreement.

The woman originally told Florida police Landry had "battered" her, which he denied, but she later explained to authorities she "exaggerated" what happened, per TMZ Sports.

In August, the wide receiver said he was cooperating with the investigation.

"I've been upfront with the team," Landry told reporters. "I've been upfront with the law enforcement. Hopefully, this gets resolved in a timely fashion."

The Florida State Attorney's Office announced in September Landry would not be charged.

Last month, an NFL spokesperson confirmed the receiver wouldn't face league discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy due to "insufficient evidence."

Landry has played all nine of the Dolphins' games so far in the 2017 season. He's caught 61 passes for 472 yards and five touchdowns.