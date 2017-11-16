Barcelona Transfer News: Andre Gomes Rumours, Jasper Cillessen Price Revealed

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes could well be sold next year as the club looks to get its wage bill under control, with Tottenham Hotspur said to be interested. Elsewhere, goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen's price tag has reportedly been revealed as Newcastle United monitor his situation.

Madrid-based newspaper Marca said Thursday that Barca "will look for more sales next summer" (h/t Sport Witness), and it's believed Gomes, who is valued at €35 million (£31.2 million), could be one of those allowed to leave.

And north London looks to be a viable destination for the Portugal international, with reports Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino remains a fan of the playmaker, who joined Barca from Valencia in the summer of 2016.

This season has seen things go from bad to worse for Gomes, however. Having started only four times this term, he recently suffered an injury that looks likely to keep him out of action until December. Reuters' Richard Martin couldn't help jest about the situation:

Gomes arrived at the Camp Nou with hopes he could one day fill the shoes of club legend Andres Iniesta, and while he's not close to matching those expectations, Pochettino may be able to revive the best in the middle man.

Gomes has made a total of 58 appearances for Barca—30 of which came in La Liga last season—so it's of little surprise that broadcaster Deji Faremi might think the 24-year-old is somewhat lacking in confidence:

There's also the fact Marca mentioned the Camp Nou faithful are beginning to turn against Gomes and are "running out of patience" as they seek some value in a player whose signing initially provided so much hope.

Barcelona's wage bill will need some manoeuvring after this past summer's transfer activity, and Tottenham might hope to see Gomes' cost fall should the Blaugrana become more desperate to get rid of the player.

Meanwhile, Marca reported links between Barcelona reserve goalkeeper Cillessen and Newcastle are growing and that the Premier League club will need to pay €10 million (£8.9 million) in order to land him (h/t Sport Witness).

The Netherlands international has made a total of 11 appearances for Barca since arriving at the club in 2016, and his chances of displacing No. 1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen seem slim, with the UEFA Champions League's official Twitter account recently noting the German's sterling form this term:

Rob Elliot has been at St. James' Park since 2011 and has started each one of his side's 11 Premier League games this season, but it appears manager Rafa Benitez is ready to source an upgrade from a familiar setting.

Cillessen may not be overawed at the idea of jumping from the bright lights of the Camp Nou to a team that was in England's second tier last season, and his relatively low price tag may make him a tantalising target in 2018.