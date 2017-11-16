LeBron James Says New Travel Plan Aiding 'Old' Cavaliers During Recent Run

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 115-107 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, LeBron James credited a new travel itinerary with helping the Cavs during their recent string of success.

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, LeBron said, "We're old, man. Whenever we get a chance to stay over for the night this season, we have to do that."

The Cavaliers would immediately fly out of the city they played in after the game in previous years, but during the 2017-18 season thus far, they have opted to stay the night before flying out the next morning.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.