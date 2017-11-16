    LeBron James Says New Travel Plan Aiding 'Old' Cavaliers During Recent Run

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2017

    CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on November 15, 2017 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Kent Smith/Getty Images

    Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 115-107 road win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, LeBron James credited a new travel itinerary with helping the Cavs during their recent string of success.

    According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, LeBron said, "We're old, man. Whenever we get a chance to stay over for the night this season, we have to do that."

    The Cavaliers would immediately fly out of the city they played in after the game in previous years, but during the 2017-18 season thus far, they have opted to stay the night before flying out the next morning.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

