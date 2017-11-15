    Jerry Jones Accused of Conduct Detrimental to NFL by Owners in Letter

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 15, 2017

    Atlanta Falcons owner Jerry Jones walks the turf inside Mercedes-Benz stadium before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
    David Goldman/Associated Press

    The NFL sent a letter to the attorney of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Wednesday, accusing him of "conduct detrimental to the league's best interests" regarding his criticism and attempt to block an extension for commissioner Roger Goodell.

    Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported details of the letter, which comes after more than a month of behind-the-scenes tensions. Beaton reported some owners have even raised the prospect of removing Jones as Cowboys owner.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

