Jerry Jones Accused of Conduct Detrimental to NFL by Owners in Letter

The NFL sent a letter to the attorney of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Wednesday, accusing him of "conduct detrimental to the league's best interests" regarding his criticism and attempt to block an extension for commissioner Roger Goodell.

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported details of the letter, which comes after more than a month of behind-the-scenes tensions. Beaton reported some owners have even raised the prospect of removing Jones as Cowboys owner.

