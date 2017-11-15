FIFA 18 Ultimate Team: Christian Eriksen Hero Card, Romelu Lukaku Lead TOTW 9

Peter Morrison/Associated Press

Christian Eriksen is one of five players to receive a coveted hero card in FIFA 18's Ultimate Team after EA Sports released its latest batch of upgrades in Team of the Week 9.

Eriksen's hat-trick that helped send Denmark to the 2018 World Cup at Ireland's expense sees him included, while Sadio Mane, Medhi Benatia, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andreas Granqvist have also earned hero cards for their own exploits.

Romelu Lukaku, David Silva, Heung-Min Son and Artur Boruc add further Premier League flavour to the lineup, which EA released on Wednesday:

Here is the Team of the Week in full:

Starting XI

Position: GK. Artur Boruc, Bournemouth, Poland. New Rating: 81

Position: CB. Andreas Granqvist, Krasnodar, Sweden. New Rating: 85

Position: CB. Medhi Benatia, Juventus, Morocco New Rating: 86

Position: LB. Ricardo Rodriguez, Milan, Switzerland. New Rating: 84

Position: RB. Sime Vrsaljko, Atletico Madrid, Croatia. New Rating: 82

Position: RM. David Silva, Manchester City, Spain. New Rating: 89

Position: CAM. Christian Eriksen, Tottenham Hotspur, Denmark. New Rating: 89

Position: CDM. Corentin Tolisso, Bayern Munich, France. New Rating: 84

Position: ST. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United, Belgium. New Rating: 87

Position: RW. Sadio Mane, Liverpool, Senegal. New Rating: 86

Position: LW. Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur, Korea Republic. New Rating: 84

Substitutes

Position: GK. Robin Olsen, Copenhagen, Sweden. New Rating: 80

Position: RB. Nabil Dirar, Fenerbahce, Morocco. New Rating: 81

Position: CM. Manuel Fernandes, Lokomotiv Moscow, Portugal. New Rating: 83

Position: CM. Adem Ljajic, Torino, Serbia. New Rating: 82

Position: RM. Robin Lod, Panathinaikos, Finland. New Rating: 79

Position: LM. Gheorghe Grozav, Kardemir Karabukspor, Romania. New Rating: 78

Position: ST. Emanuele Calaio, Parma, Italy. New Rating: 79

Reserves

Position: CB. Jorge Lozano, Tigres, Colombia. New Rating: 76

Position: ST. Armando Sadiku, Legia Warsaw, Albania. New Rating: 76

Position: RM. Andrew Hoole, Central Coast Mariners, Australia. New Rating: 73

Position: RM. Harry Anderson, Lincoln City, England. New Rating: 69

Position: ST. Brett Pitman, Portsmouth, England. New Rating: 77

Christian Eriksen, Denmark

It was all to play for in Tuesday's second leg of Denmark's World Cup qualifying play-off with the Republic of Ireland after the two sides drew 0-0 in the first, and Eriksen put in a match-winning performance to ensure his side booked their place in Russia.

After Andreas Christensen had cancelled out Shane Duffy's opener, he produced three outstanding strikes—two efforts from the edge of the area and an emphatic finish from inside—to set the Danes on their way.

The midfielder spoke to ITV Football about his hat-trick:

The Independent's Miguel Delaney believes Eriksen is deserving of his place at the World Cup:

His shooting will receive a healthy boost in his hero card, which boasts an 83-rated attribute compared with the 80 shooting stat his last in-form received in TOTW 4.

With his other attributes all receiving minor increases and his passing stat up to a superlative 91, Eriksen has become an even stronger option for anyone looking to slot a top-class playmaker into their side.

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium

Belgium had already wrapped up qualification for the World Cup, but Lukaku was nevertheless impressive as he scored three goals for the Red Devils in their friendlies with Mexico and Japan.

His brace in the former ensured a 3-3 draw, while his solitary strike in the latter proved decisive in a 1-0 win.

In scoring the three goals, the 24-year-old reached a remarkable milestone:

He celebrated the achievement on Twitter:

Lukaku's physical and shooting stats already make him an imposing threat to deal with for opposition players, and on his new card those will be 85 and 87, respectively.

His pace will be rated 84, up from 83. While that won't put him in the same league as FIFA 18's top speedsters, it's more than adequate for him to trouble defences with.