Win-Loss Predictions for Rest of Philadelphia Eagles' 2017 Schedule

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to come flying off their bye week and into the final seven games of the season with the same laser focus that spurred an 8-1 record and seven straight victories.

Not only did the Eagles enter Week 10 with the NFL's best record, they appear to be improving each and every week.

The opening four weeks of the season featured three ground-out victories and a close loss in Kansas City, but Philly has won four of its last five games by double digits and put up 84 combined points in its last two.

Head coach Doug Pederson's squad has taken its injury lumps throughout the season, losing veteran left tackle Jason Peters and star middle linebacker Jordan Hicks for the year.

However, the Eagles continue to find ways to win decisively, with Carson Wentz playing at an MVP level and the defensive line dominating every matchup.

Hopes couldn't be higher for the Eagles, who have validated their recent status as the favorites in the NFC playoff race. But plenty of tough games remain that will continue to test their mettle and the 7-2 Rams, Saints and Vikings are all just one game back in the race for the NFC's top seed.

Let's go game by game and make predictions for what's left of the Eagles' 2017 schedule.