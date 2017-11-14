    Kawhi Leonard to Return 'Sooner Rather Than Later' from Quad Injury

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - MAY 14: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in Game One of the Western Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    The San Antonio Spurs have had to survive without Kawhi Leonard this season, but head coach Gregg Popovich believes he will return to the court before long. 

    "He’s gonna be back sooner rather than later," Popovich said Tuesday, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

    Leonard has not played yet this season while dealing with a quadriceps tendinopathy.

    The injury—which was apparently left over from last season—was expected to keep him out during the preseason but there is still no timetable for return almost a month into the regular season.

    Popovich didn't have any answers when asked about the situation earlier this month.

    "He's just coming along more slowly for whatever reason," the coach said, per Michael C. Wright of ESPN. "It's just been more difficult for him to get through the rehab routine."

    The Spurs have rallied without Leonard and injured point guard Tony Parker to begin the year with an 8-5 record.

    While San Antonio is certain to remain patient with its most important player, the squad will hope the 26-year-old will return to the court as soon as possible. Leonard averaged 25.5 points per game last season and is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, making him one of the top overall players in the sport.

    Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gay have helped the team with Leonard unavailable, but neither can match his impact on either end of the court.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      CP3 (Knee) Expected to Return Thursday

      Houston Chronicle
      via Houston Chronicle
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      3 Most Important Players on Two-game Road Trip

      Air Alamo
      via Air Alamo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hornets' Batum to Make Season Debut vs. Cavs

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Booker Confronts Lakers Bench After Being Told to Stop Flopping

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report