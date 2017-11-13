    GQ Names Kevin Durant 2017 Champion of the Year; Reveals Cover

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2017

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, and Kevin Durant (35) celebrate a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Warriors won, 135-114. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    Kevin Durant risked his reputation to leave Oklahoma City and become a Golden State Warrior. One championship and Finals MVP later, though, Durant is GQ's Champion of the Year.

    The Warriors forward was named one of four "Men of the Year" on Monday, joining former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, late-night host Stephen Colbert and actress Gal Gadot.

