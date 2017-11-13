GQ Names Kevin Durant 2017 Champion of the Year; Reveals Cover

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kevin Durant risked his reputation to leave Oklahoma City and become a Golden State Warrior. One championship and Finals MVP later, though, Durant is GQ's Champion of the Year.

The Warriors forward was named one of four "Men of the Year" on Monday, joining former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, late-night host Stephen Colbert and actress Gal Gadot.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.