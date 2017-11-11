Lamar Jackson 1st with 3K Passing Yards, 1K Rushing Yards in Consecutive Seasons

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson became the first player in college football history to total at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in consecutive seasons during Saturday's game against the Virginia Cavaliers, according to Louisville's official Twitter account.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner entered the ACC tilt 192 passing yards shy of the historic achievement after he piled up 1,029 rushing yards through the Cardinals' first nine games.

That kind of output would tend to have any player at the forefront of the Heisman conversation, but that hasn't been the case for Jackson so far this season.

Although the junior has been a statistical marvel with 21 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing scores following Saturday's win, the Cardinals' four losses—including defeats at the hands of Boston College and Wake Forest—have left him chasing the pack.

According to OddsShark, Jackson entered Saturday's action with +4000 (40-1) odds of taking home the hardware for the second straight season. By comparison, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield leads the way with -175 (4-7) odds, while Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is a narrow second choice at +150 (3-2).

And unfortunately for Jackson, there isn't much time left to make up ground with just two games against Syracuse (Nov. 18) and Kentucky (Nov. 25) left on the Cardinals' schedule.

Also consider neither of those opponents offers the chance for Jackson to help Louisville capture a statement win, and he may wind up on the outside looking in when Heisman finalists make their annual trip to New York City in December.