Kyrie Irving Doubtful vs. Raptors with Face Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics could be without Kyrie Irving for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to a minor facial fracture.

Irving is officially listed as doubtful after suffering the injury during Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, per the Celtics' official Twitter account.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

