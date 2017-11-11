    Kyrie Irving Doubtful vs. Raptors with Face Injury

    Team personnel assist Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving (11) after he was injured during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Boston, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Irving took an elbow to the face and left the game. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    The Boston Celtics could be without Kyrie Irving for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to a minor facial fracture. 

    Irving is officially listed as doubtful after suffering the injury during Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, per the Celtics' official Twitter account. 

                   

