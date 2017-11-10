Jordy Nelson Defends Packers Medical Staff After Martellus Bennett's Comments

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson came to the defense of the team's medical staff Friday in the wake of comments from New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett.

Nelson's post comes after Bennett—whom the Packers waived for failing to disclose a medical condition, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN—said Green Bay decided to part ways with him only after he decided to undergo surgery on his shoulder (which he hasn't yet).

Kaitlin Sharkey of WITI shared Bennett's explanation, which he posted on his Instagram page:

Bennett also had a number of NSFW comments regarding the situation, which Bart Winkler of WSSP and Kelly Price of WGBA shared:

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com suggested the back-and-forth between Bennett and the Packers is far from done:

Rapoport also reported Bennett suffered a torn rotator cuff and may attempt to play through it now that he is a member of the Patriots even though he said he decided to undergo surgery. According to Rapoport, the Patriots can place him on injured reserve if he cannot play.

As for Nelson, he is familiar with dealing with injuries as well considering he missed the entire 2015 campaign with a torn ACL. He did play a full 16 games in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016, and pointed to the team's overall caution when dealing with injuries in his post.

Bennett's departure comes while the Packers are struggling without the injured Aaron Rodgers. They have lost three games in a row, and replacement quarterback Brett Hundley has just one touchdown pass to four interceptions.

Bennett had a mere 233 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in seven games with Green Bay. His immediate future is still up in the air, but if he does play with New England, he will look to find his form from last year when he tallied a career-high seven touchdown catches with the Patriots.