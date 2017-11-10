Jordy Nelson Defends Packers Medical Staff After Martellus Bennett's Comments

Jordy Nelson Defends Packers Medical Staff After Martellus Bennett's CommentsNovember 10, 2017
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson came to the defense of the team's medical staff Friday in the wake of comments from New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett.
Jordy Nelson @JordyRNelson
https://t.co/42oo3zOdUe2017-11-10 22:17:16
Nelson's post comes after Bennett—whom the Packers waived for failing to disclose a medical condition, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN—said Green Bay decided to part ways with him only after he decided to undergo surgery on his shoulder (which he hasn't yet).
Kaitlin Sharkey of WITI shared Bennett's explanation, which he posted on his Instagram page:
Kaitlin Sharkey @KRoseSharkey
Martellus Bennett gives an explanation via instagram... https://t.co/2qPG4jGIqG2017-11-10 19:48:36
Bennett also had a number of NSFW comments regarding the situation, which Bart Winkler of WSSP and Kelly Price of WGBA shared:
Bart Winkler @WinksThinks
Here’s the story from Martellus via his Instagram https://t.co/X3o82sEt2G2017-11-10 19:53:57
Kelly Price @thekellyprice
Martellus Bennett tells all on his IG story. #Packers https://t.co/8R5R8aZd102017-11-10 20:08:34
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com suggested the back-and-forth between Bennett and the Packers is far from done:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Packers paid TE Martellus Bennett $8M of his 3-year, $21M contract. The only tangible benefit to cutting him with the failure to disclose is if they argue his entire contract is void & go after his money. This isn’t over just yet.2017-11-8 22:21:00
Rapoport also reported Bennett suffered a torn rotator cuff and may attempt to play through it now that he is a member of the Patriots even though he said he decided to undergo surgery. According to Rapoport, the Patriots can place him on injured reserve if he cannot play.
As for Nelson, he is familiar with dealing with injuries as well considering he missed the entire 2015 campaign with a torn ACL. He did play a full 16 games in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2016, and pointed to the team's overall caution when dealing with injuries in his post.
Bennett's departure comes while the Packers are struggling without the injured Aaron Rodgers. They have lost three games in a row, and replacement quarterback Brett Hundley has just one touchdown pass to four interceptions.
Bennett had a mere 233 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in seven games with Green Bay. His immediate future is still up in the air, but if he does play with New England, he will look to find his form from last year when he tallied a career-high seven touchdown catches with the Patriots.